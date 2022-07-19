Geriatric and Extended Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Training Program
The VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) funded a 12-month stipend post-graduate NP residency in Geriatrics and Extended Care starting fall 2022. The innovative, competitive and comprehensive program admits residents annually. The purpose of the Geriatric and Extended Care Nurse Practitioner Program Residency (GEC NPR) is to further develop clinical and professional skills learned in school to achieve confidence and competence in caring for aging Veterans.
Mission Statement
The GEC NPR will support future Geriatric Nurse Practitioners in caring for aging Veterans by providing a robust program that is Veteran-centric, culturally sensitive, interprofessional and evidence base that will improve policies and practices in the care delivery of geriatrics.
Objectives
- Build competence in real world setting with supportive mentor and team
- Demonstrate Interprofessional Training Model
- Provide opportunities to full time employment upon completion of the program
Program Structure
- Clinical supervision throughout the program
- 80% experiential activities to apply academic concepts into practice
- 20% didactics; grand rounds, case studies, journal club
- Participants rotate through various clinical settings to enhance critical thinking, broaden experiences and shape career trajectory
- Structured progression of clinical experiences supporting milestones and skill development from novice to competent provider
Program Eligibility and Qualifications
- U.S. citizen eligible for VA employment
- Graduation from accredited Adult/Geriatric or Family NP program within 1 year before program onset
- Board certified in Adult Geriatric Nurse Practitioner or Family Nurse Practitioner within 90 days from start of program
- No prior NP work experience
- Unrestricted California NP license
Application Processes and Requirements
- Meet Eligibility Criteria
- Confirm eligibility for VA appointment with the National Practitioner Data Bank at https://www.npdb.hrsa.gov/
- Confirm exclusion from the no hire list at the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General at https://exclusions.oig.hhs.gov/
- NP program professor or dean letter of recommendation
- Letter of Intent (e.g., your goals, commitment to Veterans)
- Curriculum Vitae (e.g., include military/ROTC, volunteer service, research, professional organizations and leadership)
- Health Clearance with up to date vaccinations for healthcare workers as recommended by the CDC https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/adults/rec-vac/hcw.html, TB test 90 days before starting program, and subject to random drug testing
- NP program transcript
- Adult Geriatric or Family NP certification preferred before start of program
- Complete application
- Application for Health Professions Trainees: VA form 10-2850D
- Declaration for Federal Employment (OF 306)
- HPT Random Drug Testing Notification and Acknowledgement memo
These documents, and others, are available online
Nurse Residency Programs | VA Greater Los Angeles Health Care | Veterans Affairs
- Email application packet to Program Director LoAnn.Nguyen@va.gov
- Application due date: applications are invited in early Spring of each year. Please contact Program Director or Program Coordinator for more information.
LoAnn Nguyen ANP-C
Program Director
VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Phone: 310 478-3711, ext. 43773
Email: LoAnn.Nguyen@va.gov
Lisa Grace AGNP-C
Program Coordinator
VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Phone: 310-478-3711, ext. 48423
Email: Lisa.Grace2@va.gov