Geriatric and Extended Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Training Program

The VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) Geriatric and Extended Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program is a 12-month postgraduate residency designed to support Adult-Gerontology Nurse Practitioners as they transition from graduate education to advanced clinical practice. Residents receive supervised clinical training, dedicated mentorship, interprofessional learning experiences, and evidence-based education across a variety of geriatric and extended care settings.

The program prepares nurse practitioners to care for older Veterans with complex medical, functional, cognitive, psychological, and social needs while developing the clinical competence, professional judgment, and leadership skills needed for advanced practice.

Program Overview

The residency combines supervised clinical practice, structured didactic education, and individualized mentorship to support the transition from graduate education to independent practice in geriatric and extended care settings.

Key components include:

Clinical experiential learning (80%) through rotations and longitudinal experiences across geriatric and extended care settings

through rotations and longitudinal experiences across geriatric and extended care settings Didactic education (20%) through weekly educational sessions, case presentations, grand rounds, journal clubs, and specialty-focused learning

through weekly educational sessions, case presentations, grand rounds, journal clubs, and specialty-focused learning Interprofessional practice alongside physicians, nurses, pharmacists, psychologists, social workers, rehabilitation specialists, and other healthcare professionals

alongside physicians, nurses, pharmacists, psychologists, social workers, rehabilitation specialists, and other healthcare professionals Progressive responsibility with increasing autonomy supported by ongoing supervision, mentorship, and feedback

Three residency positions are offered annually.

Why Choose This Residency?

Mission-Focused Clinical Experience

Provide comprehensive care for older Veterans with complex chronic conditions, functional limitations, cognitive impairment, and multiple comorbidities. Residents gain experience delivering whole-person, patient-centered care that promotes quality of life, independence, and dignity.

Interprofessional Collaboration

Develop communication, leadership, and team-based care skills through close collaboration with professionals across inpatient, outpatient, community-based, and long-term care settings.

Specialized Geriatric Training

Build expertise in the medical, functional, cognitive, psychological, and social dimensions of aging while caring for Veterans with increasingly complex healthcare needs.

Diverse Clinical Experiences

Train across a variety of geriatric and extended care settings, including home-based and residential care programs, while gaining exposure to specialty services that support healthy aging.

Supportive Learning Environment

Benefit from dedicated mentorship, weekly didactics, journal clubs, grand rounds, case presentations, and individualized guidance designed to support successful transition into advanced practice.

Clinical Training and Rotations

Residents develop clinical expertise through hands-on experiences and supervised rotations that may include:

Community Living Center

Home-Based Primary Care

Geriatric Psychiatry

Memory Care

Cardiology

Diabetes Management

Pulmonary Care

These experiences support the development of advanced assessment, diagnostic, chronic disease management, care coordination, and clinical decision-making skills necessary for caring for older Veterans across the continuum of care.

Quality Improvement and Professional Development

Residents actively participate in scholarly and professional development activities throughout the residency year, including:

Clinical case presentations

Grand rounds

Journal club participation

Evidence-based practice discussions

Faculty-mentored quality improvement, performance improvement, or research projects

Opportunities for scholarly dissemination, including poster presentations, national presentations, and peer-reviewed publications, may be available. These experiences foster leadership skills, strengthen evidence-based practice, and prepare residents for increasingly independent advanced practice.

Who Should Apply?

We welcome applications from recent Adult-Gerontology Nurse Practitioner graduates who are committed to serving Veterans and developing expertise in geriatric and extended care.

Strong candidates demonstrate:

Commitment to serving Veterans and older adults

Interest in geriatric care and complex chronic disease management

A strong clinical foundation and commitment to evidence-based practice

Effective communication and interprofessional teamwork skills

Commitment to continuous learning and quality improvement

Application Information

Application requirements, eligibility criteria, deadlines, compensation, benefits, and program details may change from year to year. Please review the current Nurse Practitioner Residency Program page and all FAQ sections for the most up-to-date information and application instructions.

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