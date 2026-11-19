Geriatric and Extended Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Training Program
Develop the clinical skills and professional foundation needed to care for older Veterans with complex health needs.
The VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System (VAGLAHS) Geriatric and Extended Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program is a 12-month postgraduate residency designed to support Adult-Gerontology Nurse Practitioners as they transition from graduate education to advanced clinical practice. Residents receive supervised clinical training, dedicated mentorship, interprofessional learning experiences, and evidence-based education across a variety of geriatric and extended care settings.
The program prepares nurse practitioners to care for older Veterans with complex medical, functional, cognitive, psychological, and social needs while developing the clinical competence, professional judgment, and leadership skills needed for advanced practice.
Program Overview
The residency combines supervised clinical practice, structured didactic education, and individualized mentorship to support the transition from graduate education to independent practice in geriatric and extended care settings.
Key components include:
- Clinical experiential learning (80%) through rotations and longitudinal experiences across geriatric and extended care settings
- Didactic education (20%) through weekly educational sessions, case presentations, grand rounds, journal clubs, and specialty-focused learning
- Interprofessional practice alongside physicians, nurses, pharmacists, psychologists, social workers, rehabilitation specialists, and other healthcare professionals
- Progressive responsibility with increasing autonomy supported by ongoing supervision, mentorship, and feedback
Three residency positions are offered annually.
Why Choose This Residency?
Mission-Focused Clinical Experience
Provide comprehensive care for older Veterans with complex chronic conditions, functional limitations, cognitive impairment, and multiple comorbidities. Residents gain experience delivering whole-person, patient-centered care that promotes quality of life, independence, and dignity.
Interprofessional Collaboration
Develop communication, leadership, and team-based care skills through close collaboration with professionals across inpatient, outpatient, community-based, and long-term care settings.
Specialized Geriatric Training
Build expertise in the medical, functional, cognitive, psychological, and social dimensions of aging while caring for Veterans with increasingly complex healthcare needs.
Diverse Clinical Experiences
Train across a variety of geriatric and extended care settings, including home-based and residential care programs, while gaining exposure to specialty services that support healthy aging.
Supportive Learning Environment
Benefit from dedicated mentorship, weekly didactics, journal clubs, grand rounds, case presentations, and individualized guidance designed to support successful transition into advanced practice.
Clinical Training and Rotations
Residents develop clinical expertise through hands-on experiences and supervised rotations that may include:
- Community Living Center
- Home-Based Primary Care
- Geriatric Psychiatry
- Memory Care
- Cardiology
- Diabetes Management
- Pulmonary Care
These experiences support the development of advanced assessment, diagnostic, chronic disease management, care coordination, and clinical decision-making skills necessary for caring for older Veterans across the continuum of care.
Quality Improvement and Professional Development
Residents actively participate in scholarly and professional development activities throughout the residency year, including:
- Clinical case presentations
- Grand rounds
- Journal club participation
- Evidence-based practice discussions
- Faculty-mentored quality improvement, performance improvement, or research projects
Opportunities for scholarly dissemination, including poster presentations, national presentations, and peer-reviewed publications, may be available. These experiences foster leadership skills, strengthen evidence-based practice, and prepare residents for increasingly independent advanced practice.
Who Should Apply?
We welcome applications from recent Adult-Gerontology Nurse Practitioner graduates who are committed to serving Veterans and developing expertise in geriatric and extended care.
Strong candidates demonstrate:
- Commitment to serving Veterans and older adults
- Interest in geriatric care and complex chronic disease management
- A strong clinical foundation and commitment to evidence-based practice
- Effective communication and interprofessional teamwork skills
- Commitment to continuous learning and quality improvement
Application Information
Application requirements, eligibility criteria, deadlines, compensation, benefits, and program details may change from year to year. Please review the current Nurse Practitioner Residency Program page and all FAQ sections for the most up-to-date information and application instructions.
Program Contact
Please submit program inquiries to the Program Director.
Tiffany Owens DNP, AGNP-BC
Program Director
VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Email: tiffany.owens2@va.gov