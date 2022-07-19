Geriatric and Extended Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Training Program

The VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) funded a 12-month stipend post-graduate NP residency in Geriatrics and Extended Care starting fall 2022. The innovative, competitive and comprehensive program admits residents annually. The purpose of the Geriatric and Extended Care Nurse Practitioner Program Residency (GEC NPR) is to further develop clinical and professional skills learned in school to achieve confidence and competence in caring for aging Veterans.