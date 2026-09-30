Registered Nurse Residency Program
The VA Greater Los Angeles (GLA) believes in supporting novice RNs in their transition to competent and confident professional RNs. RN Residency programs are recommended by the Institute of Medicine, various professional organizations and accrediting bodies, and the Federal government as best practice. GLA offers 2 RN Residency Programs: RN Transition-to-Practice (RNTTP) and Post-Baccalaureate RN Residency (PBRNR).
RN Transition-to-Practice
RNTTP is a 12-month program supported by the VA Office of Nursing Services. RNs begin training in the acute care setting and have an opportunity to explore other clinical areas of their interest. RNs are oriented to their employed unit and are supported throughout their first year of professional nursing.
For Academic Year 2026-2027
- The next RNTTP cohort start date is TBD.
Post-Baccalaureate RN Residency Program
PBRNR is sponsored by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA). PBRNR RN Residents are hired as trainees with 100% protected learning time throughout the 12-month residency. The residency follows a robust three-phase curriculum, offering yearlong didactic classes and experiential learning opportunities in the ambulatory, acute care, critical care, perioperative, and mental health clinical setting.
The Post-Baccalaureate RN Residency at VA Greater Los Angeles is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (www.ccneaccreditation.org).
For Academic Year 2026-2027
- The Fall PBRNR cohort will start in September 2026. Applications will open April 1, 2026, and close on April 7, 2026 11:59pmPST, or until the max of 200 applicants are reached.
Interested in Applying? Send us your email address and we will reach out to you when we start recruitment: Recruitment Interest
How to Apply
An application link can be found below during the application submission period. Review the RN Program Requirements below. If you meet all requirements, you will need to fill out the application and upload a resume, cover letter, and transcript (unofficial okay).
Apply Here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NRFW3G7
RN Residency Program Requirements
- Be a US citizen
- Graduate from a BSN or MSN entry level program accredited by Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) or Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN). ADNs may apply for RNTTP but not PBRNR.
- Graduate no more than 12 months before program start date
- Possess a current unrestricted RN license by program start date
- Be serving in their first RN role
- Commit to completing the 12-month RN residency program
Janna Alayu MSN, RN, CNS, OCN
RN Residency Director
VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Phone:
Email: Janna.Alayu@va.gov
Nancy Win BSN, RN, CEN
RN Transition-To-Practice (RNTTP) Coordinator
VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Phone:
Email: Nancy.Win@va.gov
Manmeet “Monee” Randhawa BSN, RN
Post-Baccalaureate RN Residency (PBRNR) Coordinator
VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Phone:
Email: Manmeet.Randhawa@va.gov