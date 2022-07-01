Registered Nurse Residency Program
The VA Greater Los Angeles (GLA) believes in supporting novice RNs in their transition to competent and confident professional RNs. RN Residency programs are recommended by the Institute of Medicine, various professional organizations and accrediting bodies, and the Federal government as best practice. GLA offers 2 RN Residency Programs: RN Transition-to-Practice (RNTTP) and Post-Baccalaureate RN Residency (PBRNR).
RN Transition-to-Practice
RNTTP is a 12-month program supported by the VA Office of Nursing Services. RNs begin training in the acute care setting and have an opportunity to explore other clinical areas of their interest. RNs are oriented to their employed unit and are supported throughout their first year of professional nursing.
The next RNTTP cohort is planned for December 2023
Post-Baccalaureate RN Residency Program
PBRNR is sponsored by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) and provides the RN with 100% protected learning time throughout the 12-month residency. GLA PBRNR follows a robust four-phase curriculum, offering yearlong didactic classes and experiential learning opportunities in the ambulatory, acute care, critical care, perioperative, and mental health clinical setting.
The next PBRNR cohort is planned for March 2023
RN Residency Program Requirements
- Must be a US citizen
- Graduate from an accredited BSN or MSN entry level program
- Minimum GPA of 3.0
- Current unrestricted RN license by program start date
- An RN for less that on year post graduation from nursing program
- No previous RN work experience
- Commit to completing the 12-month RN residency program
Janna Alayu MSN, RN, CNS, OCN
Post-Baccalaureate RN residency (PBRNR) Director
VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Phone: 310- 478-3711, x44938
Email: Janna.Alayu@va.gov