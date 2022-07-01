Registered Nurse Residency Program

RN Transition-to-Practice

RNTTP is a 12-month program supported by the VA Office of Nursing Services. RNs begin training in the acute care setting and have an opportunity to explore other clinical areas of their interest. RNs are oriented to their employed unit and are supported throughout their first year of professional nursing.

The next RNTTP cohort is planned for December 2023

Post-Baccalaureate RN Residency Program

PBRNR is sponsored by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) and provides the RN with 100% protected learning time throughout the 12-month residency. GLA PBRNR follows a robust four-phase curriculum, offering yearlong didactic classes and experiential learning opportunities in the ambulatory, acute care, critical care, perioperative, and mental health clinical setting.

The next PBRNR cohort is planned for March 2023

RN Residency Program Requirements