Registered Nurse Residency Program

RN Transition-to-Practice

RNTTP is a 12-month program supported by the VA Office of Nursing Services. RNs begin training in the acute care setting and have an opportunity to explore other clinical areas of their interest. RNs are oriented to their employed unit and are supported throughout their first year of professional nursing.

For Academic Year 2026-2027

The next RNTTP cohort start date is TBD.

Post-Baccalaureate RN Residency Program

PBRNR is sponsored by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA). PBRNR RN Residents are hired as trainees with 100% protected learning time throughout the 12-month residency. The residency follows a robust three-phase curriculum, offering yearlong didactic classes and experiential learning opportunities in the ambulatory, acute care, critical care, perioperative, and mental health clinical setting.

The Post-Baccalaureate RN Residency at VA Greater Los Angeles is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (www.ccneaccreditation.org).