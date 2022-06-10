Orthopedic Physical Therapy Residency Program

Amanda Songstad, PT, DPT, OCS (2020)

“I graduated from GLAVAORP in 2020 and am now a Physical Therapist II at UCLA in their outpatient rehabilitation department. GLAVAORP has shaped me as a physical therapist in so many ways. This residency program blends Movement System Impairments with standard orthopedic practice, all while instilling the importance of evidence-based practice. The resident is granted unique one-on-one time with mentors, including patient mentoring hours, lab time, and detailed lectures to enhance learning.

These qualities have set a foundation of strong clinical reasoning abilities and have greatly influenced sound practice as a young clinician. GLAVAORP provided me with so many opportunities, aside from strongly preparing me to sit for the OCS exam. This program sees the value in application of knowledge through teaching.

As a resident, I was granted the opportunity of being an assistant CI, a teaching assistant for CSUN’s Movement System Impairments class, and presenting my research project at CSM. Each of these experiences allow for that next level of knowledge application, which is a huge strength of the program.

As a clinician who is now almost 2 years post-graduation from residency, I can confidently say that this program more than prepared me for the diverse population of patients I see on a daily basis. GLAVAORP is a very well-rounded program and fulfills the goal of producing true clinical specialists.”

Roberta Brehm, PT, DPT (2021)

“Expectations are high in this program. Learning how to meet them was difficult, but very rewarding.

This program is outstanding in its ability to provide personalized teaching. I received extensive one-on one attention from my mentor which allowed me to advance my practice to a level I had never before experienced in my career.

This residency’s training allowed me to get a wonderful job within the VA. I have found that my expertise in diagnosis and treatment has been widely recognized in my current position. Often, I am the go-to person for other therapists who have questions regarding complex patients. My boss has also commented favorably several times on my ability to take on the most challenging patients and handle them well.”