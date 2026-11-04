Orthopedic Physical Therapy Residency Program

The applicant should hold a full, current, and unrestricted Physical Therapy license in the United States, its territories, or the District of Columbia at the start of the program. For some applicants, this may mean taking the NPTE early, if an applicant wants to start within months of their DPT graduation.

If the program starts before the applicant passes the National Physical Therapy Exam (NPTE), the applicant must provide the Program with proof of a temporary license or be designated as having a Physical Therapist License Applicant (PTLA) status as is customary in the state of California but may have a different designation in the applicant’s home state. Failure to produce proof of a temporary license or PTLA status will result in delay of the start of the program or, the offer will be rescinded.

The applicant must pass the NPTE and Jurisprudence Examination, and be fully licensed within three (3) months of obtaining a temporary license in the applicant’s home state or upon being granted PTLA status. Usually, the 3-month timeframe coincides with the earliest NPTE offering from the time of graduation. Failure to obtain a license within 3 months of temporary licensure/PTLA status—coinciding with the first available NPTE-offering—will result from dismissal and/or early termination from the Program.

If the applicant was offered a residency position and takes the NPTE prior to the start of the Program but fails, the residency offer will be rescinded. Unlicensed residents must pass the National Physical Therapy Exam on the first attempt. Otherwise, the offer will be rescinded and/or the Resident will be dismissed.

Residents may begin residency with a temporary license—meaning the resident has passed the NPTE on the first attempt and is just waiting for the license to be confirmed by the home state. Proof of both graduation and initiation of licensure procedures will be required.