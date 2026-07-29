Volunteer or donate

Although our 2026 Summer Student Volunteer Program concluded July 29, 2026, the opportunity to serve our Veterans continues throughout the year. As the Department of Veterans Affairs proudly celebrates 80 years of volunteer service, the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System's Center for Development & Civic Engagement (CDCE) remains committed to honoring this rich tradition of service while inspiring the next generation to carry that legacy forward.

Whether you are a student exploring a future in healthcare or public service, or an adult looking to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our Veterans, we invite you to join our volunteer family.

Volunteer Opportunities Are Available Year-Round

Students ages 14–18 are eligible to participate through our Student Volunteer Program. Parents or guardians may contact the CDCE office, and one of our Voluntary Service Specialists will assist with the enrollment process.

Adults ages 19 and older may can volunteer by going through the onboarding process and submitting at application.

For additional information or assistance, please contact VAWLACDCEInfo@va.gov. This shared mailbox is monitored by our Voluntary Service team to ensure inquiries are answered promptly and applicants receive assistance throughout the volunteer onboarding process.

The conclusion of the 2026 Summer Student Volunteer Program is not the end, it is the beginning of a lifelong journey of service for many of these outstanding young leaders. We are proud of everything they have accomplished and look forward to welcoming future volunteers who will continue strengthening the legacy of volunteerism at VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System.