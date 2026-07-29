Volunteer or donate
Whether a Veteran needs clothes, food, recreation or human connection, VA’s Center for Development & Civic Engagement (CDCE) serves as a vital resource and lifeline helping countless Veterans and their families. Formerly known as Voluntary Service and dating back to 1946, CDCE is the branch of VA that funnels donations directly into the hands of Veterans in need.
Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) works with the local community and donors from various organizations to provide more resources and funds to enhance the Veteran’s Experience. CDCE does what they can to find a way to say, “YES” to better serve those who have served.
CDCE coordinates volunteers and donations to run the food pantry, provide Veterans with transportation to their appointments, assists with Produce for a Purpose and more. All of this couldn’t be done without the volunteers who help run these programs. When you become a part of CDCE, you become a part of the impact, you become a part of the solution, and most importantly you become a part of the experience.
Become a volunteer
How to become a volunteer
Interested in volunteering? Determine what area you would like to get involved in and reach out to your local VA Center for Development of Civic Engagement (CDCE) Specialists at
To become a volunteer, please fill out an application form and send it to VHAWLACDCEinfo@va.gov or mail to:
Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, Attention: Pamela Keith
VA Center for Development and Civic Engagement, Bldg. 258, Room 124
11301 Wilshire Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90073-1003
Benefits of volunteering
In addition to supporting Veterans in your area, you'll enjoy the following benefits as a VA volunteer:
- Free meals during shifts of four or more hours
- Free parking at your volunteer facility
- Educational opportunities
- Free annual flu shots
- Job skills development
- Career exploration opportunities
- Contribute to the Veteran community
- Gain valuable experience in a health care setting
- Meet interesting people
- Earn community service hours towards school requirements
- Make a difference by giving back to others
- Service those who served – our Nation’s Veterans
Volunteer qualifications
All volunteers must:
- Be at least 15 years old
- Commit to a minimum of 100 hours of service
- Complete and submit the Volunteer Application and other associated forms
- Complete a health screening and tuberculosis (blood) test
- Complete fingerprinting and a special agency background check
- Complete a 30-day probationary period
Volunteer opportunities
Patient care:
- Ambassadors - Greet patients and visitors, and provide directions and assistance.
- Book Cart - Deliver books and magazines to patient rooms and waiting areas.
- Chaplain Service - Escort patients to and from religious services.
- Coffee Program - Prepare and serve coffee and refreshments to inpatients and outpatients.
- Drivers - Drive patients to and from their home to VA clinic appointments.
- Escort Service - Escort patients to various clinics and appointments.
- Nursing Units – Distribute water to inpatients and assist nursing staff as needed.
- Recreation – Assist with arts and crafts projects, bedside games, field trips, and various activities.
Administrative support
- Office Assistant - Type, file, answer phones, keep records, and do data entry.
Other Volunteer Assignments
- Safeway Home Drivers - Volunteers that assist with providing safe transportation and ensure all Veterans patients return safely inside their homes after an appointment or procedure from West LA VA Medical Center, Los Angeles Ambulatory Care Center, Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center, and Sant Maria VA Clinic
- Compassionate Contact Corp Program – Virtual Volunteer Assignment – Provide socially isolated Veterans with conversation and companionship in a compassionate, friendly, and non-judgmental manner.
- Shadow - Observation Program - Shadow program allow volunteers to shadow in an administrative capacity with a physician and/or department.
- Student Summer Volunteer - Youth volunteers that are between the ages of 15-18 years of age that perform a variety of task in the main hospital.
- Red Coat Ambassador - Volunteers that assist with a variety of task within the hospital. These duties include:
- Way Finding (patient escorts)
- Greeters
- Book Cart
- Coffee/ Water cart
- Information desk
Other assignments not listed here may also be available. If you’re interested in volunteering, or if you have special skills to offer, please contact us so we can discuss how you can best help our Veterans.
While some volunteer assignments must be performed at specific times, most are flexible and can fit your schedule. We also have special short-term projects.
Summer Youth Volunteer Program
Although our 2026 Summer Student Volunteer Program concluded July 29, 2026, the opportunity to serve our Veterans continues throughout the year. As the Department of Veterans Affairs proudly celebrates 80 years of volunteer service, the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System's Center for Development & Civic Engagement (CDCE) remains committed to honoring this rich tradition of service while inspiring the next generation to carry that legacy forward.
Whether you are a student exploring a future in healthcare or public service, or an adult looking to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our Veterans, we invite you to join our volunteer family.
Volunteer Opportunities Are Available Year-Round
Students ages 14–18 are eligible to participate through our Student Volunteer Program. Parents or guardians may contact the CDCE office, and one of our Voluntary Service Specialists will assist with the enrollment process.
Adults ages 19 and older may can volunteer by going through the onboarding process and submitting at application.
For additional information or assistance, please contact VAWLACDCEInfo@va.gov. This shared mailbox is monitored by our Voluntary Service team to ensure inquiries are answered promptly and applicants receive assistance throughout the volunteer onboarding process.
The conclusion of the 2026 Summer Student Volunteer Program is not the end, it is the beginning of a lifelong journey of service for many of these outstanding young leaders. We are proud of everything they have accomplished and look forward to welcoming future volunteers who will continue strengthening the legacy of volunteerism at VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System.
Make a Donation
Make a monetary donation by mail
Monetary donations are used to support a variety of patient activities and services throughout the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System. All monetary donations are tax deductible and there are no administrative costs, so 100 percent of your donation will go directly to support the needs of Veteran patients. When making a monetary donation, please specify the donated fund account you would like to support.
To donate by mail:
Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System
VA Center for Development and Civic Engagement, Bldg. 258, Room 124
11301 Wilshire Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90073-1003
The following are a few of the donated fund accounts that are always in need of support:
- General Purpose (GPF 1000)- – Used to support a variety of patient needs and activities throughout the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System.
- Recreation Therapy (GPF 2056) – Used to support veteran recreation therapy needs.
- National Games Account (GPF 2071) – Used to pay for the transportation and lodging expenses for Veteran patients to attend the National VA Games such as the Winter Sports Clinic, Golden Age Games, Wheelchair Games, and Creative Arts Festival.
- Homeless (GPF 2020) - Used to provide homeless and at-risk veterans with meals, clothing, transportation, comfort items, laundry supplies, education, job assistance resources, and starter kits for new apartment .
- Women Veterans (GPF 2064) – Used to support women veterans a variety of patient needs and activities.
- Visual Impaired Veterans (GPF 1446) – Used to support visually impaired veterans needs and activities.
For those who want to donate to CDCE, the office is open Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Building 258, Room 124 on the West LA VA campus.
Donations are accepted between 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and can also be made online.
If you know of any outside organizations that would like to partner with CDCE or know of any volunteers who would like to donate their time, contact our team at
Make a monetary donation online
Make a donation in person
For those who want to donate to CDCE, the office is open Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Building 258, Room 124 on the West LA VA campus.
Please contact your local CDCE office to schedule a time to drop off your donation. Donations are accepted between 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Make an in-kind donation
We accept in-kind donations of specific items that are needed by our Veteran patients such as forever postage stamps, comfort items, craft kits, and puzzle books. These in-kind donations are used for the comfort and enjoyment of our Veteran patients while they are receiving care at any one of our facilities. In-kind donations should be new, clean and in good condition. The need for in-kind donations varies at each facility, so please contact your local Voluntary Service office to get a listing of our current needs before dropping of your donation.
Please contact your local CDCE office to schedule a time to drop off your donation.
If you have questions about in-kind donations or you would like to schedule a time to drop of your donation, please call
To make a memorial donation
Memorial donations are a great way to pay tribute to Veterans and to honor their service in the armed forces. In lieu of flowers, many families request donations be made to the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare system after a Veterans death to support the needs of various patient activities and programs at one or all of our facilities. This can be done by informing friends, family members and the funeral home about making a memorial donation to the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System in lieu of sending flowers, and by including information about the memorial donation in the Veteran’s obituary.
To make a memorial donation, checks should be made payable to the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System. In the “Memo” section of the check, it should be noted “In memory of (the Veteran’s name).” Checks should be made to:
VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System
VA Center for Development and Civic Engagement, Bldg. 258, Room 124
11301 Wilshire Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90073-1003
An acknowledgement letter will be sent to the donor and, if requested, a list of contributors will be mailed to a designated family member of the deceased Veteran. You may also designate how the memorial donations are to be utilized to benefit patient care throughout the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System.
Call our CDCE office at
Benefits of making a donation
In addition to supporting the needs of Veteran patients, you'll enjoy the following benefits by making a donation to the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System:
- Support those who served
- All donations are tax deductible
- There are no administrative costs
- 100 percent of your donation will go to support the needs of Veterans patients
- Make a difference by giving back to others
- Your donation will pay for patient expenses outside the scope of the VA budget
Contact Us
If you have questions about volunteering or making a donation to the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System or you would like to schedule a time to drop off your donation, please call
Pamela Keith
Chief of Center for Development & Civic Engagement
VA Greater Los Angeles health care
Phone:
Email: pamela.keith4@va.gov