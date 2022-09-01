Locations

Main location

Green Bay Vet Center Address 1600 South Ashland Avenue Green Bay, WI 54304 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 920-435-5650 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat. Closed

Closed Sun. Closed

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Green Bay Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Green Bay Vet Center - Appleton Located at Fox Valley Technical College 1825 N. Bluemound Drive Appleton, WI 54914 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 920-435-5650 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Green Bay Vet Center - Manitowoc Located at Manitowoc County Admin Building 4319 Expo Drive Manitowoc , WI 54220 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 920-435-5650 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Green Bay Vet Center - Oshkosh Located at Oshkosh CVSO Office 220 Washington Avenue Oshkosh, WI 54901 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 920-435-5650 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Green Bay Vet Center - Sturgeon Bay Located at Door CVSO Office 421 Nebraska Street Sturgeon Bay , WI 54235 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 920-435-5650 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Green Bay Vet Center - Wausaukee Located at St. Augustine Catholic Church 507 Church Street Wausaukee, WI 54177 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 920-435-5650 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Green Bay Mobile Vet Center Phone 920-435-5650

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.