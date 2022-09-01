 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Locations

Main location

Green Bay Vet Center

Address

1600 South Ashland Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Picture of the Green Bay Vet Center from Ashland Ave.

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Green Bay Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Green Bay Vet Center - Appleton

Located at

Fox Valley Technical College
1825 N. Bluemound Drive
Appleton, WI 54914

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Fox Valley Technical College

Green Bay Vet Center - Manitowoc

Located at

Manitowoc County Admin Building
4319 Expo Drive
Manitowoc , WI 54220

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Entrance of the Manitowoc Community Access Point

Green Bay Vet Center - Oshkosh

Located at

Oshkosh CVSO Office
220 Washington Avenue
Oshkosh, WI 54901

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Oshkosh CVSO office building.

Green Bay Vet Center - Sturgeon Bay

Located at

Door CVSO Office
421 Nebraska Street
Sturgeon Bay , WI 54235

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Door County Veterans Service Office building.

Green Bay Vet Center - Wausaukee

Located at

St. Augustine Catholic Church
507 Church Street
Wausaukee, WI 54177

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Wausaukee CAP - Green Bay

Green Bay Mobile Vet Center

Phone

Picture of the Green Bay Mobile Vet Center

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.