Main location

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Greensboro Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Greensboro Vet Center - Kernersville VA Healthcare Center Located at Kernersville VA Healthcare Center 1695 Kernersville Medical Pkwy, Kernersville, NC 27284 Kernersville, NC 27284 Directions on Google Maps Phone 336-323-2660

Greensboro Vet Center - Rutherford Vet Center Out Station Located at Rutherford County Veterans Office 303 Fairground Road Spindale , NC 28160 Directions on Google Maps Phone 336-323-2660

Spindale Outstation Address 303 Fairground Road Spindale, NC 28160 Directions on Google Maps Phone 828-288-2757

Greensboro Mobile Vet Center Phone 336-333-5366

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.