If you can’t make it to our Greenville, NC Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Greenville, NC Vet Center - Goldsboro, NC Located at Wayne County Veterans Services 2001 E Ash St Goldsboro, NC 27530 Directions on Google Maps Phone 252-355-7920

Greenville, NC Vet Center - Kinston Located at 1905 Old Snow Hill Hwy Kinston, NC 28501 Directions on Google Maps Phone 252-355-7920

Greenville, NC Vet Center - Morehead City, NC Located at Veterans Services Office 3710-B John Platt Drive Morehead City, NC 28557 Directions on Google Maps Phone 252-355-7920

Greenville, NC Vet Center - New Bern Located at First Presbyterian Church 400 New Street St. New Bern, NC 28560 Directions on Google Maps Phone 252-355-7920

Greenville, NC Vet Center - Roanoke Rapids Located at Cada-Choanoke Area Development Association 116 W 3rd St Roanoke Rapids, NC 27870 Directions on Google Maps Phone 252-355-7920

Greenville, NC Vet Center - Rocky Mount, NC Located at Veterans of Foreign Wars 11270 Nc Highway 97 W Rocky Mt, NC 27801 Directions on Google Maps Phone 252-355-7920

Greenville, NC Vet Center - Wilson Located at Wilson Opportunities Industrialization Center Inc 801 Reid St E Wilson, NC 27893 Directions on Google Maps Phone 252-355-7920

Greenville Mobile Vet Center Phone 252-355-7920

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.