 Skip to Content

Locations

Main location

Greenville, NC Vet Center

Address

1021 WH Smith Boulevard
Suite 100
Greenville, NC 27834-3784

Phone

GVC

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Greenville, NC Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Greenville, NC Vet Center - Goldsboro, NC

Located at

Wayne County Veterans Services
2001 E Ash St
Goldsboro, NC 27530

Phone

WC

Greenville, NC Vet Center - Kinston

Located at

1905 Old Snow Hill Hwy
Kinston, NC 28501

Phone

Kinston

Greenville, NC Vet Center - Morehead City, NC

Located at

Veterans Services Office
3710-B John Platt Drive
Morehead City, NC 28557

Phone

MH City

Greenville, NC Vet Center - New Bern

Located at

First Presbyterian Church
400 New Street St.
New Bern, NC 28560

Phone

New Bern

Greenville, NC Vet Center - Roanoke Rapids

Located at

Cada-Choanoke Area Development Association
116 W 3rd St
Roanoke Rapids, NC 27870

Phone

RR

Greenville, NC Vet Center - Rocky Mount, NC

Located at

Veterans of Foreign Wars
11270 Nc Highway 97 W
Rocky Mt, NC 27801

Phone

Rocky Mount

Greenville, NC Vet Center - Wilson

Located at

Wilson Opportunities Industrialization Center Inc
801 Reid St E
Wilson, NC 27893

Phone

OIC

Greenville Mobile Vet Center

Phone

MVC

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.