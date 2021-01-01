 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

VA Gulf Coast health care

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

At VA Gulf Coast Healthcare System, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.

Locations

Biloxi VA Medical Center

400 Veterans Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39531-2410
Directions
Main phone: 228-523-5000
Mental health clinic: 228-523-5223
Biloxi VAMC
See all locations  

Manage your health online

  Refill and track your prescriptions 
  Send a secure message to your health care team 
  Schedule and manage health appointments 

In the spotlight at VA Gulf Coast health care

Get help from a patient advocate Access your health records Find a phone number
Check your billing, insurance, and payment options Volunteer or donate

Stories

Audiologist Recognized at National Convention

Dr. Margaret Peak, the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System (GCVHCS) chief of Audiology, received the 2021 Joint Defense Veterans Audiology Conference (JDVAC) Lt. Frank B. Walkup IV Distinguished Service Award March 3.

Doctor Margaret Peak, Chief of Audiology.
See all stories

Get updates from VA Gulf Coast health care