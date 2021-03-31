About VA Gulf Coast Veterans Healthcare System

The VA Gulf Coast Veterans Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 5 locations along the U.S. Gulf Coast. Our facilities include our Biloxi VA Medical Center in Biloxi, Mississippi and 4 community-based outpatient clinics in Mobile, Alabama; Pensacola and Panama City, Florida; and at Florida’s Eglin Air Force Base. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Gulf Coast Veterans health services page.

The VA Gulf Coast Veterans Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the South Central Region. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 16 (VISN 16), which includes medical centers and clinics in Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, southeast Texas, and northwest Florida.

Learn more about VISN 16

Research and development

We conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Major research areas include:



Teaching and learning

Biloxi VA Medical Center provides a full range of services, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. Our medical center has affiliations with several leading colleges and universities.



We offer residency training in many major medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties, including general surgery, ophthalmology, otolaryngology, and thoracic and vascular surgery. We also provide associated health training in pharmacy, psychology, and social work.

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

The Joint Commission

College of American Pathologists

Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities

National Committee for Quality Assurance

The VA Gulf Coast Veterans Healthcare System received the following awards:

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports

Newsletters

