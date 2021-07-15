Mission and vision

Our mission

VA Gulf Coast health care's mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.

Our vision

VA Gulf Coast health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.

Who we serve

Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System (HCS) consists of a VHA facility in Biloxi, Mississippi. Gulf Coast Veterans HCS also has Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOC) and/or Outpatient Clinics in Mobile, Alabama; and Pensacola and Panama City, Florida, serving the four counties along the Alabama Gulf Coast, seven counties along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, and the seven counties of the Florida Panhandle.