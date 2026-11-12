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Contact us

Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Gulf Coast Health Care System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Patient help and resources

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA Biloxi health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

 

Mailing address

Biloxi VA Medical Center
400 Veterans Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39531

Main phone numbers

Local: 228-523-5000
Toll-free: 800-296-8872

To use TeleTYpe (TTY) services: dial 711.

Verify credentials and privileges of clinical staff

The Credentialing and Privileging staff can assist local healthcare facilities with verification of employment, credentialing and privileges for VA Gulf Coast Health System clinical staff.

Email: vhabilcred&privadmin@va.gov 

 

Media and press inquiries

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries and interview requests. 

Inquiries and concerns about facility and personnel interactions should be sent to our Patient Advocates. Inquiries about employee credentialing and employment status should be send to vhabilcred&privadmin@va.gov

Media Inquires (only):

Email: vhabilpublicaffairs@va.gov 

 

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.

 

Requesting records maintained by VA Biloxi

Website: How to get your medical records from you VA health facility

Secure Messaging: My HealtheVet

Phone Numbers: 

  • Biloxi:

  • Mobile: Coming soon

  • Pensacola: Coming soon

  • Eglin: Coming soon

  • Panama City Beach: Coming soon
     

Mail:

VA Biloxi Medical Center
Release of Information Office
Building 3
Room 1C101A
400 Veterans Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39531

For questions about your request to VA Biloxi

Phone: 228-523-5759

Additional FOIA request information

See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.

Report an issue:

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

 

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/en-us/contact-us/report-a-patient-safety-event 
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax:
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

 

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this website, email our web team at vhabilpublicaffairs@va.gov. Please do not use this email to send emails about facility or staff complaints, concerns, or questions.

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