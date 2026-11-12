Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Gulf Coast Health Care System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Biloxi health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Mailing address
Biloxi VA Medical Center
400 Veterans Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39531
Main phone numbers
Local: 228-523-5000
Toll-free: 800-296-8872
To use TeleTYpe (TTY) services: dial 711.
Verify credentials and privileges of clinical staff
The Credentialing and Privileging staff can assist local healthcare facilities with verification of employment, credentialing and privileges for VA Gulf Coast Health System clinical staff.
Email: vhabilcred&privadmin@va.gov
Media and press inquiries
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries and interview requests.
Inquiries and concerns about facility and personnel interactions should be sent to our Patient Advocates. Inquiries about employee credentialing and employment status should be send to vhabilcred&privadmin@va.gov.
Media Inquires (only):
Email: vhabilpublicaffairs@va.gov
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.
Requesting records maintained by VA Biloxi
Website: How to get your medical records from you VA health facility
Secure Messaging: My HealtheVet
Phone Numbers:
Biloxi:
Mobile: Coming soon
Pensacola: Coming soon
Eglin: Coming soon
Panama City Beach: Coming soon
Mail:
VA Biloxi Medical Center
Release of Information Office
Building 3
Room 1C101A
400 Veterans Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39531
For questions about your request to VA Biloxi
Phone: 228-523-5759
Additional FOIA request information
See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.
Report an issue:
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/en-us/contact-us/report-a-patient-safety-event
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax:
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this website, email our web team at vhabilpublicaffairs@va.gov. Please do not use this email to send emails about facility or staff complaints, concerns, or questions.