Veterans Enrollment and Benefits Fair
When:
Sat. Apr 6, 2024, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Where:
790 Veterans Way
Pensacola, FL
Cost:
Free
You're invited to get 1-on-1 assistance:
- Find out what resources you are eligible for.
- Get answers about your toxic exposure options.
- Need help submitting a VA disability claim?
- Ready to start using VA health care?
- Want to check the status of your disability claim or appeal?
- Want to connect with resources available in your community?
- Want to learn more about VA health care options for women?
This is an exclusive event for Veterans and their families in the Pensacola area. Don't miss this opportunity to get the benefits you've earned.
Just show up to the Pensacola VA clinic on Sat, Apr 6, 2024 from 0800 to 1200
Choosing VA means getting everything you need in one spot. Come see why 90% of patients said they trust VA for their health care. Even if you don’t need this care today, you may need it tomorrow, or the next day, or 30 years from now. And once you’re in, you have access for life.