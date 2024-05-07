Veteran town hall in Pensacola When: Thu. Jun 20, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Where: Marcus Pointe Baptist Church 6205 North W. Street Pensacola, FL Get directions on Google Maps to Marcus Pointe Baptist Church Cost: Free Registration: Required





Register Please register to attend so we know you are coming. This will help us with event space planning. If you would like to ask a question during the Q&A portion of the meeting, please provide us your question/topic when you register in the space provided.

Let your voice be heard! We want to hear from you how we can make your experience with VA health care better!

Please join us for a Veteran town hall in Pensacola, Fla. on June 20th at the Marcus Pointe Baptist Church from 11:00 a.m. until 1 p.m.

VA leadership and staff will be available at 11 a.m. until noon to answer questions and provide VA health care and benefit resources. The meeting portion of the town hall will begin at noon and will commence with a Q&A opportunity for Veterans.