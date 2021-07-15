Caregiver support
VA Gulf Coast health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.
Connect with a support coordinator
Hollie-Lyn James LMSW
Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA Gulf Coast health care
Phone: 850-912-2336
Email: Hollie.Speer@va.gov
Teresa Lanier MSN, RN, CNL
Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA Gulf Coast health care
Phone: 251-219-3945
Email: Teresa.Lanier@va.gov
Laureen Montgomery LCSW
Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA Gulf Coast health care
Phone: 228-523-4699
Email: Laureen.Montgomery@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Gulf Coast
If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Gulf Coast caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:
- Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
- Matching you with services and benefits
- Connecting you with local resources and programs
VA Caregiver Support Line
The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Mississippi region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.
Phone: 855-260-3274