Thank you for allowing the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System (GCVHCS) to provide your health care needs. We honor your service and sacrifice to our country. Our Patient Advocate program seeks to personally give you and your family the security of knowing someone is available to focus on your individual concerns and rights as a patient. We work directly with all departments and can address your questions, problems or special needs. If you, or a Veteran you care, for has not been able to resolve important issues related to VA, please contact one of our Patient Advocates.