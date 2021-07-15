 Skip to Content
Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA Gulf Coast health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

Michael_D_Simmons

Michael D. Simmons

Patient Advocate Supervisor

VA Gulf Coast health care

Phone: 228-523-5661

Broadus_Paul_1

Paul Broadus

Patient Advocate, Biloxi, Mississippi

VA Gulf Coast health care

Phone: 228-523-4328

Email: Paul.Broadus@va.gov

DedeauxLacita_1

LaCita Dedeaux

Patient Advocate, Biloxi, Mississippi

VA Gulf Coast health care

Phone: 228-523-5761

Email: LaCita.White@va.gov

Harris_Joyce2_1

Joyce Harris

Patient Advocate, Biloxi, Mississippi

VA Gulf Coast health care

Phone: 228-523-5098

Email: Joyce.Harris3@va.gov

Savage_Donna_2020Crop_1

Donna Savage

Patient Advocate, Mobile, Alabama

VA Gulf Coast health care

Phone: 251-219-3908

Email: Donna.Savage2@va.gov

Zoraida_Butcher

Zoraida Butcher

Patient Advocate, Pensacola, Florida

VA Gulf Coast health care

Phone: 850-912-2403

Email: Zoraida.Butcher@va.gov

Kenneth_Lee

Kenneth Lee

Patient Advocate, Pensacola, Florida

VA Gulf Coast health care

Phone: 850-912-2050

Email: Kenneth.Lee2@va.gov

Daniel_Higgins

Daniel Higgins

Patient Advocate, Eglin , Florida

VA Gulf Coast health care

Phone: 850-609-2702

Email: Daniel.HIggins4@va.gov

Darrell_Roderique

Darrell Roderique

Patient Advocate, Panama City Beach, Florida

VA Gulf Coast health care

Phone: 850-636-7039

Email: Darrell.Roderique2@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Gulf Coast

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights
