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Patient Advocates

Thank you for allowing the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System (GCVHCS) to provide your health care needs. We honor your service and sacrifice to our country. Our Patient Advocate program seeks to personally give you and your family the security of knowing someone is available to focus on your individual concerns and rights as a patient. We work directly with all departments and can address your questions, problems or special needs. If you, or a Veteran you care, for has not been able to resolve important issues related to VA, please contact one of our Patient Advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

Biloxi

Carr

Petra Carr

Patient Advocate, Biloxi VA Medical Center

VA Gulf Coast health care

Phone:

Email: petra.carr@va.gov

Mr. Michael Guy

Michael Guy

Patient Advocate, Biloxi VA Medical Center, VA Gulf Coast health care

VA Gulf Coast health care

Phone:

Email: michael.guy2@va.gov

Ms. Cassandra Triplett

Cassandra Triplett

Patient Advocate, Biloxi VA Medical Center VA Gulf Coast health care

VA Gulf Coast health care

Phone:

Email: cassandra.triplett@va.gov

Pensacola

Zoraida_Butcher

Zoraida Butcher

Patient Advocate, Joint Ambulatory Care Center, Pensacola, Florida

VA Gulf Coast health care

Phone:

Email: Zoraida.Butcher@va.gov

Mobile

Broadus_Paul_1

Paul Broadus

Patient Advocate, Mobile Community-Based Outpatient Clinic

VA Gulf Coast health care

Phone:

Email: Paul.Broadus@va.gov

Eglin

Daniel Higgins

Daniel Higgins

Patient Advocate, Eglin Community-Based Outpatient Clinic

VA Gulf Coast health care

Phone:

Email: Daniel.HIggins4@va.gov

Panama City Beach

Kennedy, H

Heather Kennedy

Patient Advocate, Panama City Beach Community Based Outpatient Clinic

VA Gulf Coast health care

Phone:

Email: heather.kennedy3@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Gulf Coast

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights

Related information

  • Learn more about how patient advocates support Veterans at VA and what the process of working with one is like.

  • Learn about your rights and responsibilities as a patient at VA.

  • Learn about your rights and responsibilities as a family member who may be helping a Veteran make decisions about their care.

Last updated: 