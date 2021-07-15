Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Gulf Coast health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Michael D. Simmons
Patient Advocate Supervisor
VA Gulf Coast health care
Phone: 228-523-5661
Paul Broadus
Patient Advocate, Biloxi, Mississippi
VA Gulf Coast health care
Phone: 228-523-4328
Email: Paul.Broadus@va.gov
LaCita Dedeaux
Patient Advocate, Biloxi, Mississippi
VA Gulf Coast health care
Phone: 228-523-5761
Email: LaCita.White@va.gov
Joyce Harris
Patient Advocate, Biloxi, Mississippi
VA Gulf Coast health care
Phone: 228-523-5098
Email: Joyce.Harris3@va.gov
Donna Savage
Patient Advocate, Mobile, Alabama
VA Gulf Coast health care
Phone: 251-219-3908
Email: Donna.Savage2@va.gov
Zoraida Butcher
Patient Advocate, Pensacola, Florida
VA Gulf Coast health care
Phone: 850-912-2403
Email: Zoraida.Butcher@va.gov
Kenneth Lee
Patient Advocate, Pensacola, Florida
VA Gulf Coast health care
Phone: 850-912-2050
Email: Kenneth.Lee2@va.gov
Daniel Higgins
Patient Advocate, Eglin , Florida
VA Gulf Coast health care
Phone: 850-609-2702
Email: Daniel.HIggins4@va.gov
Darrell Roderique
Patient Advocate, Panama City Beach, Florida
VA Gulf Coast health care
Phone: 850-636-7039
Email: Darrell.Roderique2@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Gulf Coast
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights