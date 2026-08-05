Patient Advocates
Thank you for allowing the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System (GCVHCS) to provide your health care needs. We honor your service and sacrifice to our country. Our Patient Advocate program seeks to personally give you and your family the security of knowing someone is available to focus on your individual concerns and rights as a patient. We work directly with all departments and can address your questions, problems or special needs. If you, or a Veteran you care, for has not been able to resolve important issues related to VA, please contact one of our Patient Advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Biloxi
Petra Carr
Patient Advocate, Biloxi VA Medical Center
VA Gulf Coast health care
Phone:
Email: petra.carr@va.gov
Michael Guy
Patient Advocate, Biloxi VA Medical Center, VA Gulf Coast health care
VA Gulf Coast health care
Phone:
Email: michael.guy2@va.gov
Cassandra Triplett
Patient Advocate, Biloxi VA Medical Center VA Gulf Coast health care
VA Gulf Coast health care
Phone:
Email: cassandra.triplett@va.gov
Pensacola
Zoraida Butcher
Patient Advocate, Joint Ambulatory Care Center, Pensacola, Florida
VA Gulf Coast health care
Phone:
Email: Zoraida.Butcher@va.gov
Mobile
Paul Broadus
Patient Advocate, Mobile Community-Based Outpatient Clinic
VA Gulf Coast health care
Phone:
Email: Paul.Broadus@va.gov
Eglin
Daniel Higgins
Patient Advocate, Eglin Community-Based Outpatient Clinic
VA Gulf Coast health care
Phone:
Email: Daniel.HIggins4@va.gov
Panama City Beach
Heather Kennedy
Patient Advocate, Panama City Beach Community Based Outpatient Clinic
VA Gulf Coast health care
Phone:
Email: heather.kennedy3@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Gulf Coast
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights