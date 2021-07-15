Returning service member care
VA Gulf Coast health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.
Connect with a care coordinator
Gil Carde LMSW
Transition Care Management Case Manager
VA Gulf Coast health care
Phone: 251-219-3726
Email: Gil.Carde@va.gov
Kristen Freeman LCSW
Transition Care Management Case Manager, Suicide prevention coordinator
VA Gulf Coast health care
Phone: 850-912-2025
Email: Kristen.Freeman@va.gov
Estelle (Will) Nail LMSW
Transition Care Management Case Manager
VA Gulf Coast health care
Phone: 228-523-5965
Email: Estelle.Nail@va.gov
Emily Taylor
Transition Patient Advocate, Transition Care Management
VA Gulf Coast health care
Phone: 228-523-4933
Email: Emily.Taylor3@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Gulf Coast
We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:
- Polytrauma care
- Rehabilitation
- Mental health care
- Counseling
- Family benefits counseling
- Referral assistance
Vet Centers
Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Center in Biloxi provides counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.