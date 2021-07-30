 Skip to Content
Suicide prevention

If you're a Veteran who is thinking of hurting yourself—or you know a Veteran who’s considering this—we can help. Our VA Gulf Coast health care suicide prevention coordinators can get you the support you need. They work with our behavioral health providers and community organizations to assist Veterans who are managing emotional or mental health crises.

Connect with a care coordinator

Our suicide prevention coordinators can help you get ongoing support, like counseling and other services. Coordinators are available during regular business hours.

Kristen Freeman

Kristen Freeman LCSW

Transition Care Management Case Manager, Suicide prevention coordinator

VA Gulf Coast health care

Phone: 850-912-2025

Email: Kristen.Freeman@va.gov

Dawn Mucha-Johnson

Suicide Prevention Coordinator

VA Gulf Coast health care

Phone: 228-523-4288

Email: VHASPCMS-520BILSuicidePreventionTeam@va.gov

Rachel Mosley

Suicide Prevention Coordinator

VA Gulf Coast health care

Phone: 251-219-3900, ext. 33838

Email: VHASPCMS-520BILSuicidePreventionTeam@va.gov

Alita R Harmon LCSW

Suicide Prevention Coordinator

VA Gulf Coast health care

Phone: 228-523-4288

John Bauer LMSW

Suicide Prevention Case Manager

VA Gulf Coast health care

Phone: 228-523-5683

Care we provide at VA Gulf Coast

  • Suicide prevention care coordinators
  • Suicide prevention case managers
  • Gun safety locks
