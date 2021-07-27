Biloxi VA Medical Center

Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment
Common conditions: macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, corneal diseases, retinitis pigmentosa, uveitis, stroke and injury-related vision loss
We offer advanced vision care and blind rehabilitation services to help you live independently. These may include vision-enhancing devices and technology as well as visual skills and related training.
Care we provide at VA Gulf Coast health care
Our low vision outpatient clinic can assess your needs and provide a rehab plan tailored to your personal goals. Our team of specialists and social workers will work with you to find the right aids and services. Our clinic services include:
Comprehensive eye exams
Visual skills assessments
Guidance on how to develop visual motor and perceptual skills
Training to help you manage daily activities with your vision loss
Common conditions: coronavirus, COVID-19
We provide COVID-19 vaccines to Veterans as well as their spouses and caregivers. We also provide vaccines to Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) recipients and VA staff.
Contact information
400 Veterans Avenue
Hours
day
hours
Mon.
24/7
Tue.
24/7
Wed.
24/7
Thu.
24/7
Fri.
24/7
Sat.
24/7
Sun.
24/7
Appointments
Your VA health care team will contact you if you’re eligible to get a vaccine during this time. As the supply of vaccine increases, we'll work with our care teams to let Veterans know their options.
If you are caring for a Veteran with serious illness or disabilities, we can help you support them—and take care of yourself. You may qualify for services like training, counseling or respite care when you need a break.
Care we provide at VA Gulf Coast health care
If you’re a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. If the Veteran you care for was injured post-9/11, you may be eligible for even more services, including a stipend to help with expenses, training, and medical coverage if you aren’t already covered. For all caregivers, we can:
Help you get caregiver assistance available through VA
Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions
If you or a Veteran you care about has a life-threatening injury, infection, illness or breathing problem, we offer comprehensive care and constant monitoring in our intensive care units (ICUs).
Care we provide at VA Gulf Coast health care
Doctors in our intensive care units (ICUs) treat patients with serious illnesses or injuries, such as life-threatening infections, severe burns, brain injuries, and organ failure. Our critical care doctors (called intensivists) and nurses provide you with a full range of services, like:
Monitor your heart rate, blood pressure, and breathing with cardiac and oxygen telemetry
Help your lungs work using a mechanical ventilator
Provide nutrition through a feeding tube in your vein, nose or mouth
Drain urine from your bladder using a catheter
Give fluids and medicine through your vein using an IV pump
Help prevent blood clots in your legs by using inflatable compression wraps and boots
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we provide dental screenings, cleanings, X-rays and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canal, restorations and dentures.
Care we provide at VA Gulf Coast health care
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like:
Routine exams and teeth cleaning
Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness
In an emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest VA or non-VA emergency room. We provide immediate treatment for serious, life-threatening health emergencies such as severe chest pain, seizures, heavy uncontrollable bleeding or moderate to severe burns.
Care we provide at VA Gulf Coast health care
We provide emergency medical care 24 hours a day, every day. Our emergency room staff can help you with:
Life-threatening illnesses and injuries that require immediate attention
Urgent medical issues that must be treated right away
Psychiatric evaluations
We assist frail and elderly Veterans and their families as they deal with chronic illness or disabilities. Services include home, nursing and hospice and palliative care.
Care we provide at VA Gulf Coast health care
We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you’re dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include:
24/7 nursing and medical care
Physical therapy
Help with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine
Pain management and palliative care to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses
Hospice care to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness
To learn more about the different types of extended care that VA provides, see our guide to long-term services and support.
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We offer many programs and services, including free health care. And we can help you connect with resources in your community.
Care we provide at VA Gulf Coast health care
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:
Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
Job training, life skills development, and education
Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
If you're a Veteran who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or a related identity, we’re committed to serving your needs. The LGBTQ+ Veteran care coordinator at your VA health care facility can help you get the care you need in a safe, sensitive environment.
Care we provide at VA Gulf Coast health care
We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) Veterans and their families. We focus on ensuring a safe, welcoming, and affirmative environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like:
Hormone therapy
Substance use and alcohol treatment
Testing and treatment for HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STI)
Mental health care
Psychosocial assessments for gender-confirming surgeries and hormone therapy
Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure
We offer easy-to-follow weight management plans backed by the latest science. Our experts can help you reduce health risks, prevent or reverse some diseases and live a better—and even longer—life.
Care we provide at VA Gulf Coast health care
MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers:
Weight-loss support groups to help you lose weight and keep it off
Healthy eating tips and cooking classes
Behavioral change strategies to help you live a healthier lifestyle
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.
Care we provide at VA Gulf Coast health care
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
Marriage and relationship problems
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
We offer resources and support for minority Veterans to help address your specific needs with benefits and services at VA.
Care we provide at VA Gulf Coast health care
If you’re a minority Veteran, we can help you get the services and benefits you need. Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans who are Black American, Asian American, Hispanic American, and Native American (including American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans). We work to:
Help the medical center address minority Veterans’ needs
Meet minority Veterans’ needs in the local community
Identify barriers and create a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
Inform minority Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs
Your My HealtheVet coordinator can help you start using the VA online portal to manage your appointments and records, refill prescriptions, view your lab and test results and communicate with your health care team.
Care we provide at VA Gulf Coast health care
My HealtheVet is a web-based tool you can use to manage your care and improve your health from your computer or mobile device. You can access your personal health records and use tools to manage your care through our My HealtheVet online system. You can also use My HealtheVet to refill your prescriptions, track appointments, and read informative health articles. If you need help using My HealtheVet, you can contact our coordinator by phone or in person. With My HealtheVet, you can:
Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with your VA health care team
Check your lab and test results
Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of your medications
Keep track of your VA medical appointments and get email reminders
View, download, or print a copy of your VA medical records
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Care we provide at VA Gulf Coast health care
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
Labs and blood work
Mental health care
Women's health care
Radiology
Social services
Telehealth
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.
Care we provide at VA Gulf Coast health care
At VA Gulf Coast health care, we can help you readjust to civilian life if you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits.
Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
Social workers are here to help Veterans, families and caregivers with almost any need, from help with finances or housing to questions about treatment to just feeling overwhelmed. We are here for you.
Care we provide at VA Gulf Coast health care
Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:
Home health services
Legal services
Transportation
Community living
If you have a spinal cord injury or disorder, our specialists provide coordinated care throughout your life. We work to help you achieve your goals for independence, productivity and quality of life.
Care we provide at VA Gulf Coast health care
VA has the nation’s largest system of care for spinal cord injuries and disorders. We provide a convenient, connected network of experts to care for you during each phase of your life. Our experienced primary care providers are trained to check for problems unique to spinal cord injuries.
If you are having surgery, we make sure that your procedure and follow-up care are safe and high-quality.
Care we provide at VA Gulf Coast health care
We provide a wide range of surgical services, like:
General surgery
Anesthesia
Cardiac surgery (heart and major blood vessels)
Neurosurgery (brain, spinal column, and nerves)
Orthopedic surgery (bones, muscles, ligaments, joints, and tendons)
Organ and tissue transplants
With VA telehealth, you can get care from your health providers without having to travel. Get checkups and treatment, talk about your care and more—from home or elsewhere.
Care we provide at VA Gulf Coast health care
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:
Mental health
Retinal care (eye)
Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics and gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Care we provide at VA Gulf Coast health care
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:
Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
Mental health care and counseling
Lifestyle wellness services
Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation