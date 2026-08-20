Eglin Air Force Base VA Clinic
Location and contact information
Address
100 Veterans Way
Eglin Air Force Base, FL 32542-1038
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Eglin Air Force Base VA Clinic campus has wheelchairs upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Van services for Veterans
DAV vans
Hours: Individual van schedules vary
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
Local transit services
Coast Transit Authority
Other services
Paratransit service (p.r.n. Health Service): 866-206-8843
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Patients must register their Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC) at the Eglin VCC prior to first medical
appointment and must bring proof of appointment(s). After the initial identity and fitness background check are completed, the VHIC will be valid for up to one (1) year. For additional information on registering a VHIC card at Eglin AFB, contact the VCC at
Patients without a VHIC will also undergo an identity and fitness background check each time you enter Eglin AFB. You will need proof of medical appointment(s), as well as one of the following forms of identification: driver’s license (ONLY A “REAL ID” WILL BE ACCEPTED), passport, or REAL ID card issued by federal,
state, or local government agency. The vehicle driver will also need vehicle registration and proof of insurance.
Escorts and/or family members accompanying patients will also need to complete a fitness background check prior to entering Eglin Air Force Base. The escort’s name will need to be provided to VA clinic personnel and/or the Clinical DoD Liaison when appointment is scheduled so that the clinic can sponsor member(s) onto base. Referral Management is unable to provide sponsorship when scheduling an appointment, therefore, patients will be required to contact the Clinical DoD Liaison prior to the appointment date to ensure escort/family member has been sponsored for the appointment.
Questions about this policy can be forwarded to DoD Liaison at
Certain Veterans and designated caregivers registered with the Department of Veterans Affairs are eligible to access DOD installations in the 50 states, District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico to obtain authorized benefits.
All individuals seeking unescorted access to a DOD installation must establish their identity (through the presentation of an acceptable form of photo ID), their fitness (through an on-the-spot criminal records and terrorism check) and their purpose.
What is an Acceptable Purpose for Installation Access?
At installations with the relevant types of facilities, you can be granted access to obtain authorized benefits, such as:
- Medical appointments at VA or DOD medical facilities located on DOD installations
- Shopping at commissaries and exchanges
- Use of certain MWR facilities such as golf courses, bowling centers, recreational lodging, RV campgrounds and movie theaters
Who is Eligible for Benefits-Related Installation Access?
- Veterans enrolled in VA health care with a VA or DOD medical appointment located on the DOD installation
- Veterans with a service-connected disability
- Veterans awarded a Purple Heart
- Title 38 Prisoner of War determination
- Approved and designated primary family caregivers of an eligible veteran under VA’s Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (https://www.caregiver.va.gov/)
What Documentation Do I Need for Installation Access?
- An acceptable photo ID (VA-issued Veteran Health Identification Card or a REAL ID Act-compliant driver’s license or non-driver’s identification card), and
- For Medical Appointments: An email or appointment reminder showing your appointment that day.
- For Shopping & MWR Activities: No additional documentation required with the implementation of the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System data feed to the installation visitor centers. Also, see below: “Once on Base, What Documentation Is Needed to Shop at the Commissary, Exchange and authorized MWR Activities?”
How do I Enroll for Installation Access?
On your first visit to each DOD installation, you must stop at the installation visitor center to enroll for access.
STEP 1: Establish your identity by presenting your credential (VHIC or REAL ID). If your VHIC doesn't have a barcode or cannot be scanned, you will need to get a new card from your local VA medical center before your card can be registered.
STEP 2: Establish your fitness by undergoing an on-the-spot criminal record and terrorism check. Those with felony convictions, arrest warrants or other derogatory information related to criminal history or terrorism will not be granted access to the installation.
STEP 3: Establish your purpose. If you are accessing the installation for health care, provide your proof of appointment. If you are accessing for shopping, DOD will electronically verify your purpose.
Once you complete these steps, the Visitor Center will enroll your credential for access for up to one year. For specifics on length of enrollment, please visit the link under “For More Information.”
Once I’ve Enrolled, How Do I Get on Base to Get Health Care or Use My Shopping or MWR Benefits?
STEP 1: Go directly to the installation gate and present the same VHIC or REAL ID you enrolled at the visitor center.
STEP 2: Present your VHIC or REAL ID and eligibility letter at the medical facility or at point of sale.
Can I escort guests onto the installation with me?
No, but your acceptable purpose will convey to guests traveling with you. Those guests must have an acceptable form of photo ID (such as a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or non-driver’s identification card) and establish their own fitness.
If you are a guest accompanying an eligible veteran or caregiver:
- Accompanying guests must stop at the visitor center for access and are not authorized to use any services.
- Guests must follow the same three steps as veterans and caregivers (identity, fitness and purpose) but will generally not be allowed to enroll – access will generally be granted for the current visit only.
Once on Base, What Documentation Is Needed to Shop at the Commissary, Exchange and authorized
MWR Activities?
- A VA-issued VHIC showing eligibility status (i.e., Purple Heart, former POW or service-connected disability). Point-of-sale transactions will not be granted if the eligibility status is not shown on the card.
- For Veterans who do not have a VHIC, you will need a VA-issued service-connected disability letter or VA Health Eligibility Center Form H623A (available at www.va.gov/my-va) and your REAL ID Act-compliant driver’s license or non-driver’s identification card.
- For approved and designated primary family caregivers, you will need a VA-issued caregiver patronage letter and your REAL ID Act-compliant driver’s license or non-driver’s identification card.
How to Obtain a VHIC:
Veterans need to be enrolled in VA health care. If you’re not already enrolled, you can apply online, in
person or by calling the VA at
center or online at https://www.va.gov/health-care/get-health-id-card/. NOTE: The VHIC is different
from a Veteran ID Card.
For More Information: For more information and frequently asked questions on the DOD policy allowing certain veterans and caregivers access to DOD installations visit https://www.militaryonesource.mil/benefits/mwr-programs/ and https://www.militaryonesource.mil/benefits/commissaries-and-exchanges/.
Other services at VA Gulf Coast health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Homeless Veteran care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Addiction and depression treatment
- Health and dental care
Laboratory and pathology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Mental Health Clinic
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
My HealtheVet coordinator
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
My HealtheVet is a web-based tool you can use to manage your care and improve your health from your computer or mobile device. You can access your personal health records and use tools to manage your care through our My HealtheVet online system. You can also use My HealtheVet to refill your prescriptions, track appointments, and read informative health articles. If you need help using My HealtheVet, you can contact our coordinator by phone or in person. With My HealtheVet, you can:
- Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with your VA health care team
- Check your lab and test results
- Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of your medications
- Keep track of your VA medical appointments and get email reminders
- View, download, or print a copy of your VA medical records
- Enter or update your personal information
Patient advocates
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:
- Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
- Advocate for patient and family rights
- Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
- Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Women's health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
Women Veteran care
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation