Panama City Beach VA Clinic

We can help you overcome substance use problems from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We match our services—like counseling, group therapy or medication—to your specific needs.
Care we provide at VA Gulf Coast health care
We help Veterans on their recovery journey through outpatient and inpatient services. Our residential facility helps Veterans deal with substance abuse, homelessness, mental health, and unemployment through its 24-hour therapeutic and educational programs like:
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we provide dental screenings, cleanings, X-rays and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canal, restorations and dentures.
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like:
Routine exams and teeth cleaning
Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We offer many programs and services, including free health care. And we can help you connect with resources in your community.
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:
Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
Job training, life skills development, and education
Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
Marriage and relationship problems
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible.
Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:
Cardiovascular and heart health
Chronic kidney disease
Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
Eating disorders and digestive health
Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
Weight management
VA wants to make sure that you get the best possible care. If you need help finding care or getting problems resolved, please contact a patient advocate.
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:
Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
Advocate for patient and family rights
Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
Labs and blood work
Mental health care
Women's health care
Radiology
Social services
Telehealth
Our radiology service uses imaging to help screen for, diagnose and treat disease. We provide X-rays, ultrasound, mammography, MRI, CT and PET scans and other imaging procedures.
We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include:
X-ray
Ultrasound
Mammography (mammograms)
Computer tomography (CT)
Positron emission tomography (PET)
Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
Social workers are here to help Veterans, families and caregivers with almost any need, from help with finances or housing to questions about treatment to just feeling overwhelmed. We are here for you.
Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:
Home health services
Legal services
Transportation
Community living
With VA telehealth, you can get care from your health providers without having to travel. Get checkups and treatment, talk about your care and more—from home or elsewhere.
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:
Mental health
Retinal care (eye)
Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics and gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:
Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
Mental health care and counseling
Lifestyle wellness services
Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation