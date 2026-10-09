Panama City Beach West VA Clinic
Location and contact information
Address
140 Richard Jackson Boulevard, Suite 100
Panama City Beach, FL 32407-2512
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Other services at VA Gulf Coast health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Audiology
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Audiology clinic
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Audiology services are direct access with no consult needed from your primary care provider. Contact Audiology directly to schedule these services.
Services:
- Tinnitus management
- Basic hearing evaluations
- Hearing aid and assistive listening devices issue
- Aural rehabilitation group workshops for Veterans and families
- Implant devices includn gcochlear implants and BAHA
- Full vestibular evaluations
- Tele-audiology appointments available for tinnitus management classes, tele-fittings, and remote fine tuning
- Electrophysiology (ABR/DPOAE) advanced testing provided when warranted
- Audiology Processing Disorder (APD) identification and management
15-minute hearing aid repair clinic
Intended for 15-minute hearing aid appointments ONLY. Includes hearing aid adjustments, re-synching devices after repair, refreshers on care and maintenance of hearing aids, hearing aid troubleshooting and repair, and Bluetooth connectivity.
No appointments needed for Biloxi, Mobile and Pensacola. Services available Monday - Friday from 9:00 am - 11:00 am and 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm. Mobile and Pensacola are closed for training the 2nd Thursday of the month at 11:00 am.
Appointments needed for Panama City Beach. Please call clinic to schedule an appointment.