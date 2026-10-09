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Start time: Friday, October 9, 2026, at 9:00 p.m. ET
End time: Sunday, October 11, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET

Panama City Beach West VA Clinic

Location and contact information

Address

140 Richard Jackson Boulevard, Suite 100
Panama City Beach, FL 32407-2512

Phone numbers

Main phone: ,

VA health connect:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Illustration of a facility with a flagpole

Other services at VA Gulf Coast health care

Health services offered here

Select a topic to learn more.

Audiology

Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions

We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing or balance, including hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing in the ears) and dizziness.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits by appointment only

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.

Main Phone

,

Audiology clinic

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Audiology services are direct access with no consult needed from your primary care provider. Contact Audiology directly to schedule these services.

Services:

  • Tinnitus management
  • Basic hearing evaluations
  • Hearing aid and assistive listening devices issue
  • Aural rehabilitation group workshops for Veterans and families
  • Implant devices includn gcochlear implants and BAHA
  • Full vestibular evaluations
  • Tele-audiology appointments available for tinnitus management classes, tele-fittings, and remote fine tuning
  • Electrophysiology (ABR/DPOAE) advanced testing provided when warranted
  • Audiology Processing Disorder (APD) identification and management

 

15-minute hearing aid repair clinic

Intended for 15-minute hearing aid appointments ONLY. Includes hearing aid adjustments, re-synching devices after repair, refreshers on care and maintenance of hearing aids, hearing aid troubleshooting and repair, and Bluetooth connectivity.

No appointments needed for Biloxi, Mobile and Pensacola. Services available Monday - Friday from 9:00 am - 11:00 am and 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm. Mobile and Pensacola are closed for training the 2nd Thursday of the month at 11:00 am.

Appointments needed for Panama City Beach. Please call clinic to schedule an appointment.

Get updates from VA Gulf Coast health care

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