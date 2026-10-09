Pensacola VA Clinic
Location and contact information
Address
790 Veterans Way
Pensacola, FL 32507-1000
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Pensacola VA Clinic campus has wheelchairs upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Van services for Veterans
DAV vans
Hours: Individual van schedules vary
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
Local transit services
Coast Transit Authority
Other services
Paratransit service (p.r.n. Health Service): 866-206-8843
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
In 1946, Veterans Canteen Service (VCS) was established by law to provide comfort and well-being to America’s Veterans. With our many retail stores, cafés and coffee shops across the country, we serve those who have served our country. Our Canteens are whole health spaces for Veterans to connect, relax, share and care for themselves in an environment that is their benefit. We are proud to Serve America’s Veterans and those who provide for their care.
VCS is proud to be a part of the Department of Veterans Affairs. As a self-sustaining entity, VCS provides merchandise and services to Veterans enrolled in VA's Health Care System, their families, caregivers, VA employees, volunteers, and visitors. We are honored to "give back" to the VA through many programs established for the health and well-being of our nation's heroes. Revenues generated from VCS are used to support a variety of Veteran programs.
Visit Veterans Canteen Service (VCS) Home (va.gov) to learn more about VCS services and to shop online.
VCS services offered at Pensacola VA
PatriotStore
VCS operates more than 200 PatriotStores in VA Medical Centers nationwide. Many of our stores have been recently updated and expanded to provide our customers with a modern, clean and comfortable shopping experience.
Hours of operation: Mon. - Fri., 7:00 am - 3 pm.
PatrioitCafé:
The PatriotCafé is the best place in the VA Medical Center to enjoy delicious, freshly prepared breakfast or lunch served hot or cold each weekday. Providing Veterans, their families, VA employees, volunteers and visitors a place to relax and enjoy a meal or take-out for their convenience. With a wide variety of food from traditional comfort food, specialized menu selections and a large assortment of healthy choices; there is something for everyone's taste buds. All selections vary by location and while supplies last.
Hours of operation: Mon. - Fri., 7 am - 2 pm.
PatriotOptical
In addition to Veterans enrolled in VA healthcare, families, caregivers, VA staff and volunteers can take advantage of VA optical services. Bring your optical prescription into participating VA optical shops to be filled. VA optical shops offer a current selection of frames and endless options are available.
Hours of operation: Mon. - Fri., 8 am - 4 pm.
Other services at VA Gulf Coast health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Audiology
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Location
2nd Floor, Mike clinic
Audiology clinic
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Audiology services are direct access with no consult needed from your primary care provider. Contact Audiology directly to schedule these services.
Services:
- Tinnitus management
- Basic hearing evaluations
- Hearing aid and assistive listening devices issue
- Aural rehabilitation group workshops for Veterans and families
- Implant devices includn gcochlear implants and BAHA
- Full vestibular evaluations
- Tele-audiology appointments available for tinnitus management classes, tele-fittings, and remote fine tuning
- Electrophysiology (ABR/DPOAE) advanced testing provided when warranted
- Audiology Processing Disorder (APD) identification and management
15-minute hearing aid repair clinic
Intended for 15-minute hearing aid appointments ONLY. Includes hearing aid adjustments, re-synching devices after repair, refreshers on care and maintenance of hearing aids, hearing aid troubleshooting and repair, and Bluetooth connectivity.
No appointments needed for Biloxi, Mobile and Pensacola. Services available Monday - Friday from 9:00 am - 11:00 am and 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm. Mobile and Pensacola are closed for training the 2nd Thursday of the month at 11:00 am.
Appointments needed for Panama City Beach. Please call clinic to schedule an appointment.
Dental/oral surgery
Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
November section
2nd Floor
Dental clinic
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like:
- Routine exams and teeth cleaning
- Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
- Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
- Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
- Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
- Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness
Eligibility
Eligibility for outpatient dental care is categorized into classes. If you are eligible for VA dental care through Class I, IIA, IIC or IV, you are eligible for any necessary dental care to maintain or restore oral health. Other classes have limitations or no dental eligibility at all.
For more information about eligibility, visit: https://www.va.gov/health-care/about-va-health-benefits/dental-care/
Inpatient Dental Services
Veterans receiving hospital, nursing home, or domiciliary care will be provided dental services that are professionally determined by a VA dentist, in consultation with the referring physician, to be essential to the management of the patient's medical condition under active treatment.
Homeless Veteran care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Addiction and depression treatment
- Health and dental care
Laboratory and pathology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
- Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
- Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
- Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
- Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Walk-ins are accepted from 12:00 pm - 3:45 pm, Monday - Friday.
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Mental health clinic
Location
Kilo clinic
Mental health clinic
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
My HealtheVet coordinator
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
My HealtheVet is a web-based tool you can use to manage your care and improve your health from your computer or mobile device. You can access your personal health records and use tools to manage your care through our My HealtheVet online system. You can also use My HealtheVet to refill your prescriptions, track appointments, and read informative health articles. If you need help using My HealtheVet, you can contact our coordinator by phone or in person. With My HealtheVet, you can:
- Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with your VA health care team
- Check your lab and test results
- Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of your medications
- Keep track of your VA medical appointments and get email reminders
- View, download, or print a copy of your VA medical records
- Enter or update your personal information
Patient advocates
Appointments
Contact us to schedule an appointment or your can call or email a Patient Advocate directly.
Zoraida Butcher, Patient Advocate, Pensacola
Kenneth Lee, Patient Advocate, Pensacola
Location
Alpha clinic
Zoraida Butcher, Patient Advocate, Pensacola
Zoraida Butcher, Patient Advocate, Pensacola
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:
- Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
- Advocate for patient and family rights
- Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
- Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Pharmacy
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:
- Pick up new prescriptions in person
- Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
- Safely dispose of medicines
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Location
Bravo and Charlie clinics
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Women's health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
Women Veteran care
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation