Pensacola VA Clinic

In 1946, Veterans Canteen Service (VCS) was established by law to provide comfort and well-being to America’s Veterans. With our many retail stores, cafés and coffee shops across the country, we serve those who have served our country. Our Canteens are whole health spaces for Veterans to connect, relax, share and care for themselves in an environment that is their benefit. We are proud to Serve America’s Veterans and those who provide for their care.

VCS is proud to be a part of the Department of Veterans Affairs. As a self-sustaining entity, VCS provides merchandise and services to Veterans enrolled in VA's Health Care System, their families, caregivers, VA employees, volunteers, and visitors. We are honored to "give back" to the VA through many programs established for the health and well-being of our nation's heroes. Revenues generated from VCS are used to support a variety of Veteran programs.

Visit Veterans Canteen Service (VCS) Home (va.gov) to learn more about VCS services and to shop online.

VCS services offered at Pensacola VA

PatriotStore

VCS operates more than 200 PatriotStores in VA Medical Centers nationwide. Many of our stores have been recently updated and expanded to provide our customers with a modern, clean and comfortable shopping experience.

Hours of operation: Mon. - Fri., 7:00 am - 3 pm.

PatrioitCafé:

The PatriotCafé is the best place in the VA Medical Center to enjoy delicious, freshly prepared breakfast or lunch served hot or cold each weekday. Providing Veterans, their families, VA employees, volunteers and visitors a place to relax and enjoy a meal or take-out for their convenience. With a wide variety of food from traditional comfort food, specialized menu selections and a large assortment of healthy choices; there is something for everyone's taste buds. All selections vary by location and while supplies last.

Hours of operation: Mon. - Fri., 7 am - 2 pm.

PatriotOptical

In addition to Veterans enrolled in VA healthcare, families, caregivers, VA staff and volunteers can take advantage of VA optical services. Bring your optical prescription into participating VA optical shops to be filled. VA optical shops offer a current selection of frames and endless options are available.

Hours of operation: Mon. - Fri., 8 am - 4 pm.