Operating status
Situation updates and information
Situation info
Your well‑being is our priority. GCVHCS Emergency Management is actively monitoring the storm, and we will share updates as conditions change. Please stay tuned to our official channels for the latest information and take all necessary precautions to stay safe.
For Emergency Preparedness resources (local weather websites, emergency support resources, evacuation routes, and emergency shelter info, VA-specific emergency program info, etc.) please visit our Emergency Preparedness page.
Facility operating statuses
Limited services and hours
Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10:00 - 14:00
Emergency information
Patient resources
Emergency: 911
Veterans Crisis Line: 988 (Press 1)
24 hour nurse: 228-523-4533 or 800-929-7690
Change your appointment: 228-523-4636 or 877-205-7368
National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571
Patient locator: Coming Soon!
Pharmacy refill: 228-523-4636 or 877-205-7368
Telephone care: 228-523-4533 or 800-929-7690