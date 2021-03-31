Brian H. Foresman

Before this assignment, Foresman most recently served as the El Paso Veterans Health Care System Chief of Staff in El Paso, Texas. Prior to that, he served as the Chief Health Informatics Officer for VISN 17 for six years. Foresman has also served as the Director of Health Informatics, Chief Health Informatics Officer and Staff Physician for the Sleep Medicine Program at Central Texas Veterans Health Care System; Medical Director for the Sleep Medicine Program at Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center; Physician Informaticist and Sleep Physician at Cascade Healthcare; Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine at the Indiana University School of Medicine; and Assistant Professor for the Department of Medicine, Pulmonary/Critical Care at the University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth. Foresman received a Bachelor of Science in Zoology and a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Michigan State University. He also received a Master of Science in Integrative Physiology from the University of North Texas Health Science Center.