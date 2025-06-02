Deatosha Haynes

Mrs. Haynes became a Registered Nurse in August 2000. Mrs. Haynes joined the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System in January of 2011 as the Associate Nurse Executive (ANE) of Acute Care Services. Mrs. Haynes has over 22 years of nursing experience with over 14 years of management and leadership experience in the Acute and Ambulatory Care settings.

Prior to joining the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System, Mrs. Haynes served as the Nurse Manager of an Acute Medical-Surgical floor, wherein she coordinated efforts to help establish the facility’s certified Stroke Care Unit.

Mrs. Haynes is a co-publisher of the article, “Make Fall Risk the Sixth Vital Sign,” listed in the Nursing 2011 magazine. She has served in various leadership roles such as Associate Nurse Executive of Acute Care Services, Chief Nurse of Acute Care Service, Chief Nurse of Ambulatory Care Services, Deputy Associate Director for Patient Care Services, Interim Associate Director for Patient Care Services, and multiple Details as the Acting Associate Director for Patient Care Services for the Gulf Coast facility.

Mrs. Haynes is a VA Certified Mentor, and co-lead in the development of the VISN 16 Nurse Leader Mentoring Program. Her community engagement includes the Alabama Organization of Nurse Executives, American College of Healthcare Executives, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

In 2000, she received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree from Spring Hill College, in Mobile, AL, followed by her Master of Health Administration (MHA) Degree from the University of Phoenix in Phoenix, AZ, in 2009. She is currently enrolled at Capella University, where she’s studying to obtain her Doctorate of Health Administration (DHA) Degree. She is a graduate of the 2012 Federal Executive Institute (FEI) Nurses Leading Change Program, 2013 Advanced Leadership Development Institute (A-LDI) Program, 2014 Virtual Aspiring Leadership Program (v-ALP), and 2015 graduate of Healthcare Leadership Development Program (HCLDP).