Mark C. Saslo

Between May 1998 and May 2009, he was a practicing Adult Nurse Practitioner; and, from May 1996 to September 1998, he served as Primary Care Program Manager. Dr. Saslo has over 30 years of nursing experience with 20 of those years being with VHA. In 1984, Dr. Saslo began his nursing career as an Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN). In 1990, he received his Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) from Marywood University, in Scranton, Pennsylvania, followed by his Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) from LaSalle University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in 1995. He received his Doctor of Nursing Science from Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, Florida, in 2007. Dr. Saslo is a Fellow in the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and has been recognized both at the Florida state and local Advanced Practice Nurses Association for his contributions to the profession. He has also worked at the local and national level in HIV and has held a position as the National VA Ethics Advisory Chair for the Clinical Case Registry research program. He is a graduate of the VHA Class of 2013 Health Care Leadership Development Program.