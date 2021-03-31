Payne will also have oversight of Information Security, Privacy, and the Office of Information Technology operations. Previously with the South Texas Veterans Healthcare System in San Antonio, Texas, where he served as the Chief Human Resources Officer, Payne most recently served as the Interim Associate Director of the Tennessee Valley Healthcare System from September 2019 until March 2020. Prior to his assignment at the South Texas Veterans Healthcare System, he served as the Chief Human Resources Officer at the Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System. Additionally, Payne served as the Associate Director of Employment and Processing at VHA Central Office, Office of Community Care/WMC, where he directed the Recruitment/Placement Programs, Classification, Compensation, and Position Management Programs, and Employee Benefits Program. He also served as the Director of Human Resources for the U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa (USAG-O), Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, where he directed the organization, development, synchronization, and execution of military and civilian human resources installation services to include but not limit: Military Personnel, Substance Abuse Prevention, Continuing Education, Administrative Services, Recruitment/Placement, and Classification to a population of more than 6000 active duty servicemembers, Department of Army Civilians, contractors and DoD personnel. Prior to this, he served in various DoD (Army) Civilian assignments. Payne has served on active duty with the United States Army in various locations in Germany and Fort Drum, New York, along with deployments with the 1st Infantry Division to Tikrit, Iraq. He holds a Master of Science degree in Psychology from the University of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona, a Bachelor of Science in Human Resources Management from the Savannah State University in Savannah, Georgia, a Bachelor of Science in Human Service Management from the University of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona, and an Associates of Arts in Human Services Management from the University of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. Payne is a graduate of the Department of Veteran Affairs Health Care Leadership Development (HCLDP) and a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE). He is also a graduate of the Army Management and Staff College: Foundation, Basic, Intermediate, and Advanced Courses, U.S. Army Logistics Management College Manpower and Force Management Course, Army Lean Six Sigma Black Belt Course, and the National Society of Leadership and Success Advanced and Executive Course. Mr. Payne also holds six Army Civilian Service Awards: three Superior Service Awards and three Commanders Awards for Civilian Service.