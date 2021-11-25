GCVHCS Director's Thanksgiving Message

Happy Thanksgiving!

As we move into this Holiday Season, there is much for us to be thankful for at the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System (GCVHCS). The wonderful communities in which we provide medical care to the more than 81,000 Veterans in this area provide us reason to be thankful; their continued support through what has been a challenging time has been invaluable, and on behalf of the GCVHCS, thank you to our Biloxi, Mississippi; Mobile, Alabama; and Pensacola, Eglin, and Panama City Beach community partners.

Before you get to carving the turkey or passing the gravy, check on those that you are grateful for. There may be empty chairs at the dinner table as not everyone will be home for Thanksgiving. I ask that you pray for our military, who are far away from home during this Thanksgiving. Upon celebrating this truly American holiday and as we gather with family and friends this week, let us also remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. Recognizing the sacrifices of the millions of men and women who have made our good fortune possible is something we all should continue to do. These Veterans, first responders, and emergency workers have all spent time away from home during the Holiday season, and I remain thankful for their vigilance and dedication in ensuring the country we hold dear remains safe. However you spend your Thanksgiving, be sure to show your gratitude to those that we are most grateful for in our lives!

I remain thankful for the incredible team of more than 2,600 employees at the GCVHCS, some of the most talented, resilient, and caring individuals with whom I've had the pleasure of working. During the height of COVID, GCVHCS Veterans and employees stepped up and demonstrated an unwavering commitment to combatting this virus. However, the task isn't complete. If you have not yet received your COVID vaccination, I encourage you to do so as it will continue to assist us in ensuring we can continue to enjoy holidays and special occasions with family, loved ones, and friends.

Because of our great employees, we're capable of continuing to provide care to our Veterans and their families, an honorable pursuit of which I'm so proud to be a part of. These men and women have proven time and again that their dedication to the VA's mission is at the forefront in everything they do, and I am forever thankful for their efforts to persevere, sometimes in the face of adversity.

On behalf of the GCVHCS, to our Veterans, staff, and community partners, I would like to wish you hope, joy, peace, good health, favor, and love on this Thanksgiving Day! Your service and dedication is indeed something I am grateful for.

Sincerely,

Bryan C. Matthews, MBA

Director, Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System