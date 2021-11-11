GCVHCS Hosts Virtual Veteran’s Day Event

Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System (GCVHCS) employees, Veterans and invited guests participated in a virtual Veterans Day observance Nov. 9, highlighting contributions from Veteran Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines and Coastguardsmen ahead of the nationally recognized Nov. 11 holiday.

The complete program can be viewed on the GCVHCS Facebook page.

The hour-long program, during which GCVHCS Director Bryan C. Matthews highlighted the importance of recognizing individuals who served in the U.S. Armed Forces, followed the organization’s successful Veterans Week Kick-Off at each of the organization’s locations in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida.

“Nov. 11 is a day in which we should remember every man and woman who has defended our country, to honor every Soldier, Sailor, Airman, Marine and Coastguardsman who pledged to defend our American way of life and prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice if necessary,” GCVHCS Director Bryan C. Matthews said. “There are an estimated 19 million Veterans – our friends and coworkers, our neighbors and family – who have taken the oath to defend our country, and the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System thanks them for their selfless service.”

GCVHCS Social Worker and U.S. Army Veteran Adranell Murray provided the National Anthem during the event, and GCVCHS Panama City Beach Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) Administrative Officer and U.S. Navy Veteran Christine Perrette offered the pledge of allegiance.

Speakers at the event included GCVHCS Strategic Planner and U.S. Army Veteran Dominic Duplichien; Biloxi VA Medical Center Facility Ambassador and U.S. Army Veteran Donald Rountree; and Matthews.

Additionally, GCVHCS Program Specialist and U.S. Coast Guard Veteran Shantrell Graham shared her observations on women Veterans, providing an account of the measures of inclusion the U.S. Armed Forces have employed over the past three decades, followed by GCHVCS Chief of Community and Public Affairs and U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Vernon Stewart.

The ceremony concluded with a prerecorded medley of U.S. Armed Forces service songs performed by the Biloxi High School Band.

“Each and every man and woman who has worn the cloth of our great nation during peace time or conflict has given our country the opportunities we enjoy, and the debt we owe to them is something which can never be paid,” Matthews said. “There are service members today in areas around the world who will one day bear the title ‘Veteran,’ and the GCVHCS will be here to welcome them and continue providing the top notch care these heroes have earned.”

The Gulf Coast Veterans Healthcare System (GCVHCS) is headquartered in Biloxi, Mississippi, and provides a variety of medical outpatient services to more than 81,000 Veterans and other beneficiaries at five locations in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida.