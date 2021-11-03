GCVHCS Organizing Veterans Day Events Nov. 6-11

BILOXI, Miss. – The Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System (GCVHCS) is scheduled to participate in and host events during the week of Veterans Day, nationally recognized Nov. 11.

Events scheduled include COVID-19 and influenza vaccination clinics at the organization’s five sites in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. COVID-19 booster vaccinations will also be available at each site.

According to GCVHCS Director Bryan C. Matthews, the events in which GCVHCS facilities will participate are designed to highlight the contributions of the more than 81,000 Veterans the organization serves along the Gulf Coast.

“We want to help focus attention on the important purpose of Veterans Day, a celebration to honor America's Veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good,” he said. “We’re able to contribute to our Veterans’ ongoing legacy through the health care we provide, and the pledge of our more than 2,600 employees to continue protecting those who have sacrificed so much for our nation is the core of what we do."

Matthews added that the GCVHCS continued efforts in providing COVID-19 vaccinations –including COVID-19 booster vaccinations – to every Veteran and eligible beneficiary is critical during the ongoing global health crisis, and the events during the week of Veterans Day will feature both COVID-19 and influenza vaccinations.

“In addition to the fellowship and community engagement we have planned, our vaccination efforts are critical to our Veteran population,” he said. “We have scheduled numerous opportunities for Veterans to receive these life-saving vaccinations and look forward to engaging with these heroes during the week of Veterans Day.”

Highlighting the week of events is the Nov. 8 GCVHCS Veterans Week Kick-Off Festival event at the Biloxi Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center in Biloxi, Mississippi. Along with the GCVHCS Medical Mobile Unit (MMU) providing vaccinations, two area Veteran-owned food trucks – True Wings Wing King and Creole Soul, LLC – will be at the facility with food available for purchase. Additionally, the first 150 Veterans receiving vaccinations during the event will receive unique beverage tumblers emblazoned with the saying “The Price of Freedom is Not Free.”

Numerous GCVHCS departments are scheduled to distribute information on the organization’s services at the Veterans Week Kick-Off Festival, including Suicide Prevention, Enrollment and Registration, Whole Health, Virtual Care, the Minority Veterans Program, Caregiver Support, Women’s Health and Recruitment.

Beverage tumblers will also be distributed to the first 100 Veterans and other beneficiaries receiving a COVID-19 or influenza vaccination at the Joint Ambulatory Care Center (JACC) in Pensacola, Florida, and to the first 75 Veterans or other beneficiaries receiving a COVID-19 or influenza vaccination at each of the community-based outpatient clinics (CBOCs) in Mobile, Alabama; near Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, and Panama City Beach, Florida.

Events scheduled during the week of Nov. 6 through Nov. 11 include:

Saturday, Nov. 6 (Biloxi, Mississippi)

The GCVHCS Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) will participate in the Veterans Day Parade in Biloxi, Mississippi

Monday, Nov. 8 (11 a.m. through 2 p.m.; Biloxi, Mobile, Pensacola, Eglin, Panama City Beach)

GCVHCS Veterans Week Kick-Off Festival event at the Biloxi VA Medical Center The first 150 Veterans receiving a COVID-19 or influenza vaccination at the Biloxi VA Medical Center in Biloxi, Mississippi, will receive unique beverage tumblers emblazoned with the saying "The Price of Freedom is Not Free." The same beverage tumblers will also be distributed to the first 100 Veterans and other beneficiaries receiving a COVID-19 or influenza vaccination at the Joint Ambulatory Care Center (JACC) in Pensacola, Florida, and to the first 75 Veterans or other beneficiaries receiving a COVID-19 or influenza vaccination at each of the community-based outpatient clinics (CBOCs) in Mobile, Alabama; near Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, and Panama City Beach, Florida.



Tuesday, Nov. 9 (11:30 a.m. through 12:30 p.m., virtual)

Virtual Veterans Day Event featuring remarks from Matthews honoring service members and numerous Veteran employees. The event will be live streamed through the GCVHCS official Facebook page.

Wednesday, Nov. 10

Hats and Vax Day. (11 a.m. through 2 p.m.; Biloxi, Mobile, Pensacola, Eglin, Panama City Beach) The first 150 Veterans receiving a COVID-19 or influenza vaccination at the Biloxi VA Medical Center in Biloxi, Mississippi, will receive unique hats emblazoned with the saying “The Price of Freedom is Not Free.” The same hats will also be distributed to the first 100 Veterans and other beneficiaries receiving a COVID-19 or influenza vaccination at the Joint Ambulatory Care Center (JACC) in Pensacola, Florida, and to the first 75 Veterans or other beneficiaries receiving a COVID-19 or influenza vaccination at each of the community-based outpatient clinics (CBOCs) in Mobile, Alabama; near Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, and Panama City Beach, Florida.

Thursday, Nov. 11 (Mobile, Alabama)

The GCVHCS Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) will participate in the Veterans Day Parade in Mobile, Alabama.

The Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System is headquartered in Biloxi, Mississippi, and provides a variety of medical outpatient services to more than 81,000 Veterans and other beneficiaries at five locations in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida.