GCVHCS Veterans Day Message

Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System (GCVHCS) Director Bryan C. Matthews sent this message on Veterans Day to the more than 50,000 subscribers to the GCVHCS email system.

The eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month.

The armistice effectively ending World War I – ‘The Great War’ – went into effect at that time and date more than a century ago – Nov. 11, 1918.

And that date is something we observe today, Veterans Day.

Nov. 11 is a day during which we should remember every man and woman who has defended our country. To honor every Soldier, Sailor, Airman, Marine and Coastguardsman who pledged to defend our American way of life and prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice if necessary. There are an estimated 19 million Veterans – our friends and coworkers, our neighbors and family – who have taken the oath to defend our country, and the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System (GCVHCS) thanks them for their selfless service.

We – as Veterans – represent the patchwork of fabric from which our great country was formed. We come from farms in the Midwest, the coasts of California, the industrial areas of the northwest and from here, the Gulf Coast areas in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida.

The sacrifices of uniformed Servicemembers have allowed our nation to grow and flourish for more than 245 years, since the Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.

From Bunker Hill to Baghdad to Kabul and in every war and conflict in between, Veterans’ vigilance and determination have made us the beneficiaries of their blessings.

Yet we must remember the terrible cost of those blessings for Veterans of every generation who bore arms in defense of freedom. Many gave their last full measure while enduring unimaginable hardships, and others were left with lifelong scars from what they had witnessed during their service.

In every generation, in every conflict, during the moments of greatest danger, our nation’s Veterans – ordinary Americans – acted extraordinarily to keep our country safe and free. There are service members today in areas around the world who will one day bear the title ‘Veteran,’ and the GCVHCS will be here to welcome them and continue providing the top notch care these heroes have earned.

Each and every one of these men and women define who we are as a nation, and their selfless dedication and service have made our nation what it is today.

But there are those who are still on duty, unaccounted for. And so many of our service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice. Each of these service members are remembered through every individual who wears the cloth of our nation, carrying on a legacy of freedom and security paid for by American lives, each and every one of us who have earned the title ‘Veteran.’

And these Veterans – each and every man and woman who has worn the cloth of our great nation during peace time or conflict – have given our country the opportunity each and every one of us enjoy, and the debt we owe to them is something which can never be paid.

Their selfless service made our nation the world’s leader in commerce, business, law, science, technology and the arts—and made America a beacon of hope and freedom to others around the world, drawing millions of people to our shores and serving as a model of democracy.

That’s the story of America’s Veterans. That’s who and what we remember and commemorate on Veterans Day.

Today is also about recommitting ourselves to those we at VA are privileged to serve—a day for all Americans to renew their respect, admiration and obligations to Veterans.

That’s the promise that we, as a nation, make to anyone who signs up for military service: through taking care of us, we will take care of you.

But we, at VA, are among those most responsible for keeping it. We are privileged to serve those who have served us and challenged to always serve them as well as they served us.

In the coming year, we’ll focus our efforts on helping more Veterans make it through the pandemic, encouraging as many as possible to join the millions of Veterans, family members, caregivers and VA employees who have already received their vaccinations.

It’s the surest and only way to end this pandemic, protect Veterans and their families from this disease and return to normal life.

They put our needs before their own, and now we must put them first, in all our hospitals, outpatient clinics, Vet centers, telehealth sites, benefits offices and national cemeteries — ensuring they receive the compassion and respect they deserve and have earned.

It’s the duty of all Americans to remember the sacrifices of all Veterans, and to make certain that our commitments to them and to their families are always honored.

There’s no more noble mission, no more sacred obligation than that. Our nation’s Veterans deserve nothing less.

Bless all our Veterans, bless those currently serving in uniform, and bless our great nation.

Thank you.

Bryan C. Matthews

Director

Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System

