About VA Hampton Healthcare System

The VA Hampton Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 4 locations in in southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina: our Hampton VA Medical Center and 3 community-based outpatient clinics in Chesapeake and Virginia Beach, Virginia; and Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Special facilities at our medical center include a state-of-the-art women’s clinic designed to provide gender-specific care under one roof, plus leading spinal cord Injury and mental health units. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit our Hampton VA health care page.

The VA Hampton Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the Mid-Atlantic Region. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 6 (VISN 6), which includes medical centers in North Carolina (Asheville, Durham, Fayetteville, and Salisbury) and Virginia (Hampton, Richmond, and Salem), and dozens of other health care facilities.

Learn more about VISN 6

Research and development

We conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and healthcare for all.

Major research areas include:

Million Veteran Program (MVP) - a national research program to learn how genes, lifestyle, and military exposures affect health and illness.

Prostate cancer - genomic biomarkers in aggressive cancer.

Substance abuse and Veteran "X"

PTSD with art therapy

Carpel tunnel treatment methods

Teaching and learning

As a teaching hospital, Hampton VA Medical Center provides a full range of services, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. Our medical center is primarily affiliated with the Eastern Virginia Medical School. We offer residency training in all major medical, mental health and subspecialties. We also provide associated health training in nursing, psychology, optometry, social work, dietetics, and pharmacy.

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

The Hampton VA Medical Center is in the middle of one of the largest active duty and military retiree populations in the United States.

We have more than 2,000 full-time employees and serve more than 50,000 Veterans every year from 6 counties in eastern Virginia and 9 counties in northeastern North Carolina.

Our medical center is a 432-bed teaching hospital, which includes a 169-bed domiciliary, a 112-bed, long-term community living center, and a 10-bed free-standing hospice care facility.

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

COMING SOON

The VA Hampton Healthcare System received the following awards:

COMING SOON

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports

Newsletters