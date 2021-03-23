Chaplain services

Chaplain locations

Hampton VA Medical Center

Building 48

100 Emancipation Drive

Hampton, VA 23667-0001

You can contact a chaplain 5 different ways:

Call our VA chaplains at 757-722-9961 Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET. They will return phone messages during regular business hours.

Ask your nurse or health care provider to schedule a chaplain consult.

Walk into the chaplain office for a visit if the chaplain’s schedule is open. Our chaplain’s office is on the "Coming Soon!"

Call the emergency room and ask them to page a chaplain if it is after hours.

Dial telehealth through VA Video Connect at "Coming Soon!"

Worship services

People of all faiths and traditions are invited to attend every "Coming Soon!" in our interfaith chapel on the medical center’s first floor near the community living center.

Memorial services

Held at 3:30 p.m. in the canteen. (We are updating our schedule.)

If possible, please call ahead so we can expect you.

Large groups should contact VA Hampton’s Chaplain Service at 757-722-9961.

Interfaith Chapel

Map of Hampton campus

Hours: 24/7 for prayer and meditation