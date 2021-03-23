Chaplain services
VA Hampton Healthcare System's chaplains serve people of all faiths and denominations as well as Veterans and their families looking for non-denominational support. They are here to listen and offer spiritual and emotional support as you struggle with tough questions and ethical decisions. Our interfaith chapel offers space for quiet reflection and scheduled services.
Chaplain locations
Hampton VA Medical Center
Building 48
100 Emancipation Drive
Hampton, VA 23667-0001
Contact a chaplain
You can contact a chaplain 5 different ways:
- Call our VA chaplains at 757-722-9961 Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET. They will return phone messages during regular business hours.
- Ask your nurse or health care provider to schedule a chaplain consult.
- Walk into the chaplain office for a visit if the chaplain’s schedule is open. Our chaplain’s office is on the "Coming Soon!"
- Call the emergency room and ask them to page a chaplain if it is after hours.
- Dial telehealth through VA Video Connect at "Coming Soon!"
Worship services
People of all faiths and traditions are invited to attend every "Coming Soon!" in our interfaith chapel on the medical center’s first floor near the community living center.
Memorial services
- Held at 3:30 p.m. in the canteen. (We are updating our schedule.)
- If possible, please call ahead so we can expect you.
- Large groups should contact VA Hampton’s Chaplain Service at 757-722-9961.
Interfaith Chapel
Hampton VA Medical Center
Building 48
Map of Hampton campus
Hours: 24/7 for prayer and meditation
Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:
- Baptisms
- Bereavement (grief and loss) care
- Comfort and counseling
- Communion
- Funerals
- Marital support
- Weddings
Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:
- Faster healing
- Greater coping skills
- Reduced pain
- Better quality of life
Chaplains understand the importance of having the support you need, when you need it. We serve and support our Veterans in many different groups, like:
- Combat trauma
- Grief
- Meditation
- Mindfulness
- Moral Injury
- Significant other
- Vietnam Veterans
- Warrior to Soul Mate (W2SM)
- Women Veterans Spirituality
You can talk to our chaplains through VA Video Connect. The process is simple:
- Call VA Video Connect at "Coming Soon!"
- You will receive an email with a link that will open the video chat room.
- A chaplain will join then lock your private video meeting so no one else can join.