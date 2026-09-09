Contact us

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Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Hampton Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Patient help and resources

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA Hampton health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Hampton health care.

Mailing address

Hampton VA Medical Center
100 Emancipation Drive
Hampton, VA 23667

Main phone numbers

Local: 757-722-9961
Toll-free: 866-544-9961

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711

 

 

A -B

ABOC Elizabeth City

757-722-9961 ext. 24801 

Accounts Payable 

757-722-9961 ext. 17852

Accounts Receivable

757-722-9961 ext. 17852

Acupuncture 

757-722-9961 ext. 17256 

Administrator on Duty

  757-722-9961 ext. 15882/17100  

Agent Orange Registry

757-722-9961 ext. 12653 

Albemarle VA Clinic/ Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC)

757-722-9961 ext. 24801/ 1-252-331-2191

1845 W City Dr., Elizabeth City, NC 27909

Ambulatory Care (Surgery)

757-722-9961 ext. 12114

American Veteran  National Service Office

 757-440-5765

9559 Maryland Ave. Building #X70, Norfolk, VA 23511

Anesthesia

757-722-9961  ext. 12922

Appointment (Clinical)

757-722-9961  ext. 15293

Appointment Schedule System

757-722-9961 ext. 16005

Appointment Cancellation

757-722-9961 ext. 16005

Art & Crafts

757-722-9961 ext. 11102

ASCU

757-722-9961 ext. 12915/12114/12115

Audiology

757-722-9961 ext. 12588/12124

Bed Control 

757-722-9961 ext. 14051

Benefits

757-722-9961 ext. 14792/13235

Beneficial Travel

757-722-9961 ext. 15818/12176

Billing

1 (866) 290-9438    

Bio Medical Engineering

757-722-9961 ext. 13740/12745/12482

Boiler Plant

757-722-9961 ext. 12096

Bone Density

757-722-9961 ext. 13564/13929

Bone Scan

757-722-9961 ext. 12657

Bug Control

757- 310-2601
 

C

 

Call Center (Clinical)

  757-722-9961 ext. 15293

Clinical Call Center 

1-800-706-9126

Canteen

757-722-9961 ext. 13128/12298

Cardiology

757-722-9961 ext. 13548

Caregiver Support Program

757-722-9961 ext.  15580/16175/11550

Cashier

757-722-9961 ext. 12520/12519/13509

CAT SCAN

757-722-9961 ext. 12903/13929

CHAMP VA

1-800-733-8387    

Mailing Address: P.O. Box 469028 Denver, CO 80246

Chaplain

757-722-9961 ext. 13601

Chesapeake VA Clinic/ Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC)

757-722-9961 ext. 25600/25616 

1987 S Military Hwy Ste B, Chesapeake, VA 23320

Community Care

   757-722-9961 ext. 14900

Claims

1-800-827-1000

Coding

757-722-9961 ext. 27527 

Colonoscopy

757-722-9961 ext. 12399

Comp & Pension

757-722-9961 ext. 12653

Compliance Officer

757-722-9961 ext. 13513

Contracts/Purchase

757-722-9961 ext. 13112 


CPAP Appointments and Equipment

757-722-9961 ext. 11981/11982/13584

Credentials

757-722-9961 ext. 12672

Credit Union

1-757-723-8842 

D

DAP (Inpatient)

757-722-9961 ext. 14129/14635/16473

DD Form 2-14 Assistance

1-866-272-6272

DAV Transport

757-728-3148

DAV Yorktown   

1-757-596-0062    

DAV Elizabeth City    

1 757-254-6039    

Debt Management    

1(800)827-0648    

Decedent Affairs    

757-722-9961 ext. 13600

Dental

757-722-9961 ext. 13530/14530 

Dental (Community Care)    

757-722-9961 ext. 27726

Dermatology    

757-722-9961 ext. 14122/11810/14105

Diabetic Clinic/Nurse

757-722-9961 ext. 12675

Dialysis (Outpatient)

757-722-9961 ext. 12163    

Dialysis

757-722-9961 ext. 12734/11470/14999

Dietitian

757-722-9961 ext. 12287 

Dining Area

757-722-9961 ext. 12284

Dining (Central Tray Unit)    

757-722-9961 ext. 12283

Domiciliary Evaluation    

757-722-9961 ext. 11140/14129

Drug & Alcohol Rehabilitation

757-722-9961 ext. 12786

Driver/Rehab    

757-722-9961 ext. 12202/12924

E-F

Echo/EKG

757-722-9961 ext. 13548 

Education    

757-722-9961 ext. 12577

Education Benefits    

1(888)442-4551    

EEO (Dispute)    

757-722-9961 ext. 12363

Emergency Room    

757-722-9961 ext.13845/16072 

Employee Health

757-722-9961 ext. 14527

ENT (Ear, Nose, Throat)  Clinic                        

757-722-9961 ext. 1521/13188/15293

Engineering Maintenance    

757-722-9961 ext. 13312/13321

Endocrinology    

757-722-9961 ext. 11981/11982/11983

Endoscopy 

757-722-9961 ext. 12399/11818

Enrollment/Eligibility    

757-722-9961 ext. 14792/13235

ER Doctor 

757-722-9961 ext. 16800/16072

Escort    

757-722-9961 ext. 12638/12490

Eye Clinic    

757-722-9961 ext. 11521/17500

Family Support

757-722-9961 ext. 13991    

Financial Service Center (Payroll)

 1-866-372-1143

Fiscal

757-722-9961 ext. 11409

Fishing on Site    

757-722-9961 ext. 13541

Flow Depot

757-722-9961 ext. 15002 

Fraud, Waste& Abuse

1-800-488-8244 

Funds/Patient    

757-722-9961 ext. 12176 
 

G-I

Gastro    

757-722-9961 ext. 11981/ 11982/ 11983

General Surgery    

757-722-9961 ext. 15780 

Geri Pact    

757-722-9961 ext. 14246/11826

Geriatrics    

757-722-9961 ext. 12766

Gulf War

 1 (800)749-8387        

Headstone & Marker

1( 800) 697-6947

Hematology    

757-722-9961 ext.12515

Home Base Primary Care   

757-722-9961 ext. 13462/ 16182 

Home Health    

757-722-9961 ext. 13612

Home Oxygen    

757-722-9961 ext. 13548

Home Sleep Monitor    

757-722-9961 ext. 11981/ 11982/ 11983

Home Telehealth    

757-722-9961 ext. 17053

Homeless Vet/HPAC    

757-722-9961 ext. 13349/ 14417 

Hospice/PCP    

757-722-9961 ext. 12357/ 12354

Housekeeping    

757-722-9961 ext. 12098/ 13610

HUD VASH    

757-722-9961 ext. 12133/ 11209

Human Resources

757-722-9961 ext. 24007                                     

ICU    

757-722-9961 ext. 13565

Infectious Control    

757-722-9961 ext. 12323

Infectious Disease

757-722-9961 ext. 11810

Infusion Clinic    

757-722-9961 ext. 13288/ 13401

Inspector General    

1 (800) 488-8244        

Interior Design    

757-722-9961 ext. 12973

Interventional Pain    

757-722-9961 ext. 13011/ 11807  

IT/IRM    

757-722-9961 ext. 13700

J-L

Justice Outreach    

757-722-9961 ext. 14372

Keys    

757-722-9961 ext. 12080/ 12041

Kinesiotherapy    

757-722-9961 ext. 13575

Kitchen    

757-722-9961 ext. 13614 

Lab (Main Office)    

757-722-9961 ext. 13555

Langley VA Clinic

1-757-225-7630 ext. 48243

77 Nealy Avenue, Hampton, VA 23665

Lab Outpatient    

757-722-9961 ext. 12603

Laundry    

757-722-9961 ext. 12258

Library/Medical    

757-722-9961 ext. 13657

LIDS (Scrubs)    

757-722-9961 ext. 17204/ 12857

Library/Patient    

757-722-9961 ext. 12311

Load Dock    

757-722-9961 ext. 12070/ 13648

Locksmith    

757-722-9961 ext. 12041

Logistics    

757-722-9961 ext. 17195

Low vision    

757-722-9961 ext. 11273

M

Mailroom    

757-722-9961 ext. 12555

Mammogram    

757-722-9961 ext. 12322

Maintenance    

757-722-9961 ext. 13313

Marriage Counseling    

757-722-9961 ext. 13991

Mechanical Shop    

757-722-9961 ext. 13014

Med Specialty Call Center    

757-722-9961 ext. 17500

Medical Coding    

757-722-9961 ext. 27527

Medical Foster Home

757-722-9961 ext. 13242

Medical Records    

757-722-9961 ext. 12535

Medical Sub-Specialty    

757-722-9961 ext. 17500

Med Spec Services (ADMIN)

757-722-9961 ext. 13535

Mental Health    

757-722-9961 ext. 13584

Mental  Health (Integrative)    

757-722-9961 ext. 13742

Mission ACT    

757-722-9961 ext. 16943 

Military 2 VA    

757-722-9961 ext. 14426

Morgue    

757-722-9961 ext. 12092/ 12683

Motor Pool    

757-722-9961 ext. 12092/ 12103

MOVE Clinic    

757-722-9961 ext. 13615/ 13614/ 13658   

MRI   

757-722-9961 ext. 11690

Military Sexual Trauma Coordinator    

757-722-9961 ext. 15914

My Healthy Vet    

757-722-9961 ext. 13234/14968  National Line 1-877-327-0022

N-O

National Call Center for Homeless Veterans     

1-877-424-3838 

National Pharmacy    

1 (866) 400-1243

Nephrology (Kidney)    

757-722-9961 ext. 14924

Neurology    

757-722-9961 ext. 11810/14105

New Patient Appointment    

757-722-9961 ext. 14255/ 12795/ 11215/ 11935/ 14460

NOD (Nurse on Duty)

757-310-4153 ext. 11488 

Norfolk Vet Center    

757-455-0814    

6350 Center Dr. Building 5, Suite 100, Norfolk 23502

Nuclear Medicine    

757-722-9961 ext. 12657/ 12662

Nurse Education    

757-722-9961 ext. 13270/ 12839/ 12735/ 11206

Nurse Recruiter    

757-722-9961 ext. 13291

Nutrition    

757-722-9961 ext. 13615/ 11080/ 13614/ 13658

Nurse Manager Outpatient    

757-722-9961 ext. 12605        

Occupational Therapy    

757-722-9961 ext. 13575

OEF/OIF    

757-722-9961 ext. 14426

Oncology/Chemo    

757-722-9961 ext. 12415/ 14442

Operating Room    

757-722-9961 ext. 16120 

Ophthalmology    

757-722-9961 ext. 11521

Optical Shop    

757-722-9961 ext. 11187/ 12831/ 19795

OPTIUM   

1-844-883-3338        

Orthopedics    

757-722-9961 ext. 11519

Outpatient Lab    

757-722-9961 ext. 12603

Outpatient Surgery    

757-722-9961 ext. 11519/ 12780/ 12062

P-Q

Pain Clinic    

757-722-9961 ext. 17442/17246

Payroll   

1-866-372-1143 

Pathology    

757-722-9961 ext. 13555 

Patient Advocate    

757-722-9961 ext.13763

Patient Safety    

757-722-9961 ext. 12503

Patient Transfer Coordinator                                             

757-722-9961 ext. 14408   

Peer Support    

757-722-9961 ext. 15070     

Pest Control    

757-722-9961 ext. 13372

Pharmacy    

757-722-9961 ext. 13111

Physical Medicine/Rehab    

757-722-9961 ext.13575

Physical Therapy    

757-722-9961 ext. 12974/13575

PIV Security/Cards    

757-722-9961 ext. 11802/ 11800/ 11150/ 14790

Plastic Surgery    

757-722-9961 ext. 11810/14105

Podiatry    

757-722-9961 ext. 12780

Police    

757-722-9961 ext. 13541/ 11801

Police Emergency Dispatch (Hampton)

757-722-9961 ext. 16911

Portsmouth VA Clinic/ Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC)

757-722-9961 ext. 15293

600 Crawford Street, The Crawford Building, Suites 300 and 400, Portsmouth, VA 23704

Pre-Opt

757-722-9961 ext. 12114/13725     

Primary Care Clinics    

757-722-9961 ext. 15293

 Privacy Officer    

757-722-9961 ext. 13279 

Psychology Rehab Recovery Center    

757-722-9961 ext. 12010

Prosthetics    

757-722-9961 ext.15776/ 12104/ 14913

 Prime 1    

757-722-9961 ext. 15291/ 11511/ 11826/ 11510

Prime 2

757-722-9961 ext. 11724/ 16197/ 17441

Prime 3 (Surgical) 

 Prime 4    

757-722-9961 ext. 11516/12717/11837

Prime 5    

757-722-9961 ext. 15901/ 15902/ 15903/ 15905 

Prime 6    

757-722-9961 ext.11513/ 11512

PTSD    

757-722-9961 ext. 13584

Public Affairs    

757-722-9961 ext. 15989 

Pulmonary Clinic    

757-722-9961 ext. 11981/ 11982/ 11983

Pulmonary Function Lab    

757-722-9961 ext. 13548

PVL (Vascular)    

757-722-9961 ext. 11982/ 11983

Quality Management    

757-722-9961 ext. 13505 

R-S

Radiology (X-Ray)    

757-722-9961 ext. 13929

Receiving    

757-722-9961 ext. 12070

Recreations    

757-722-9961 ext. 13051

Release of Information    

757-722-9961 ext. 12535   

Residents Lounge    

757-722-9961 ext. 12347

Respiratory Therapy    

757-722-9961 ext. 12813/14035

Risk Management    

757-722-9961 ext. 13039       

RMS (Rehab Medicine)    

757-722-9961 ext.13575  

Roanoke Regional DAV    

1-540-591-1731    

210 Franklin Rd. SE Apt. 808    Roanoke VA 24011

Roanoke Regional Office    

1-800-827-1000    

210 Franklin Rd. SW    Roanoke VA 24011

Safety Officer    

757-722-9961 ext. 12085

SATP    

757-722-9961 ext. 13607

Shop Till You Drop    

757-722-9961 ext. 12456/12458

Speech    

757-722-9961 ext.11298

Sleep Lab    

757-722-9961 ext. 11981/11982/11983

Social Service     

757-722-9961 ext. 18161/ 14142/ 18145/ 18176 

SPD Central Sterile Process    

757-722-9961 ext. 14581

SSA    

757-722-9961 ext. 13053 

Starbucks    

757-722-9961 ext. 13325

Step Down    

757-722-9961 ext. 13565/11037

Stress Lab    

757-722-9961 ext. 13548

Substance Abuse   

757-722-9961 ext. 12786

Suicide Prevention  (After Hours)   

1-800-273-8255  press 1    or  988 press 1

Suicide Prevention (During Hours)

757-722-9961 ext. 11490 

Supply Chain Management    

757-722-9961 ext. 14359/18204/11270

Surgery Services    

757-722-9961 ext. 13620/11518

Shuttle    

757-722-9961 ext. 12103

T-Z

Tele Health (HOME)    

757-722-9961 ext. 17035

Telemetry    

757-722-9961 ext. 11032

Tele Care Nurse (DAY)    

757-722-9961 ext. 16060 

Time keeper    

757-722-9961 ext.15008

Town Hall Meeting    

757-722-9961 ext. 13730

Travel    

757-722-9961 ext. 15813/12176 

Transfer Coordinator    

757-722-9961 ext. 15002/14056

Transitional Management    

757-722-9961 ext. 11426/11427

Triage Nurse    

757-722-9961 ext. 17836 

Ultrasound    

757-722-9961 ext.12377

UNION 

Urology    

757-722-9961 ext. 12165

VA Benefits   

1-800-827-1000      

Vascular    

757-722-9961 ext. 12165/11807

Veteran Experience Center (On Site) 

757-722-9961 ext. 12205/ 757-727-4706

Vet Justice Outreach    

757-722-9961 ext. 14372 

Vet Justice Org.    

757-344-8788 

Virginia Beach VA Clinic/ Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC)

757-722-9961 ext. 21900 

244 Clearfield Ave., Suite 401 Virginia Beach, Virginia 23462

Virginia Beach Vet Center    

1-757-248-3665    

324 Southport Circle, Virginia Beach VA 23452

Virginia Housing Crisis Hotline    

1-757-587-4202 

VISP/VIST Coordinator    

757-722-9961 ext. 17070

VJO Outreach    

757-722-9961 ext. 17734  

Vocational Rehab    

757-722-9961 ext. 13816 

Volunteer Services    

757-722-9961 ext. 13124

Vocera    

757-722-9961 ext. 16200 

VSO Representative Brian Fink    

(781) 492-0719

Warehouse    

757-722-9961 ext. 12070/13648

Warfarin Clinic    

757-722-9961 ext. 12633

Whole Health     

1-757-604-9911

Women's Clinic    

757-722-9961 ext. 11017

Women's Mental Health     

757-722-9961 ext. 14648 

Work Orders/ Work control    

757-722-9961 ext. 12080

Wound Clinic    

757-722-9961 ext. 15780 

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Hampton Healthcare System.

Phone: 757-722-9961, ext. 3730
Email: vhahampao@va.gov
 

After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 757-722-9961, and ask for the administrator on duty.

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Hampton VA Medical Center
Release of Information Office
100 Emancipation Dr.
Hampton, VA 23667

For questions about your request to VA Hampton

Phone: 757-722-9961

Additional FOIA request information

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at Coming soon!

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-event/
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax:
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

Last updated: 