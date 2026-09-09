Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Hampton Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Hampton health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Hampton health care.
Mailing address
Hampton VA Medical Center
100 Emancipation Drive
Hampton, VA 23667
Main phone numbers
Local: 757-722-9961
Toll-free: 866-544-9961
To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711
A -B
ABOC Elizabeth City
757-722-9961 ext. 24801
Accounts Payable
757-722-9961 ext. 17852
Accounts Receivable
757-722-9961 ext. 17852
Acupuncture
757-722-9961 ext. 17256
Administrator on Duty
757-722-9961 ext. 15882/17100
Agent Orange Registry
757-722-9961 ext. 12653
Albemarle VA Clinic/ Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC)
757-722-9961 ext. 24801/ 1-252-331-2191
1845 W City Dr., Elizabeth City, NC 27909
Ambulatory Care (Surgery)
757-722-9961 ext. 12114
American Veteran National Service Office
9559 Maryland Ave. Building #X70, Norfolk, VA 23511
Anesthesia
757-722-9961 ext. 12922
Appointment (Clinical)
757-722-9961 ext. 15293
Appointment Schedule System
757-722-9961 ext. 16005
Appointment Cancellation
757-722-9961 ext. 16005
Art & Crafts
757-722-9961 ext. 11102
ASCU
757-722-9961 ext. 12915/12114/12115
Audiology
757-722-9961 ext. 12588/12124
Bed Control
757-722-9961 ext. 14051
Benefits
757-722-9961 ext. 14792/13235
Beneficial Travel
757-722-9961 ext. 15818/12176
Billing
Bio Medical Engineering
757-722-9961 ext. 13740/12745/12482
Boiler Plant
757-722-9961 ext. 12096
Bone Density
757-722-9961 ext. 13564/13929
Bone Scan
757-722-9961 ext. 12657
Bug Control
C
Call Center (Clinical)
757-722-9961 ext. 15293
Clinical Call Center
Canteen
757-722-9961 ext. 13128/12298
Cardiology
757-722-9961 ext. 13548
Caregiver Support Program
757-722-9961 ext. 15580/16175/11550
Cashier
757-722-9961 ext. 12520/12519/13509
CAT SCAN
757-722-9961 ext. 12903/13929
CHAMP VA
Mailing Address: P.O. Box 469028 Denver, CO 80246
Chaplain
757-722-9961 ext. 13601
Chesapeake VA Clinic/ Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC)
757-722-9961 ext. 25600/25616
1987 S Military Hwy Ste B, Chesapeake, VA 23320
- Audiology 757-722-9961 ext. 25686
- Eye Clinic 757-722-9961 ext. 25600
Mental Health 757-722-9961 ext. 25615
Community Care
757-722-9961 ext. 14900
Claims
Coding
757-722-9961 ext. 27527
Colonoscopy
757-722-9961 ext. 12399
Comp & Pension
757-722-9961 ext. 12653
Compliance Officer
757-722-9961 ext. 13513
Contracts/Purchase
757-722-9961 ext. 13112
CPAP Appointments and Equipment
757-722-9961 ext. 11981/11982/13584
Credentials
757-722-9961 ext. 12672
Credit Union
D
DAP (Inpatient)
757-722-9961 ext. 14129/14635/16473
DD Form 2-14 Assistance
DAV Transport
DAV Yorktown
DAV Elizabeth City
Debt Management
Decedent Affairs
757-722-9961 ext. 13600
Dental
757-722-9961 ext. 13530/14530
Dental (Community Care)
757-722-9961 ext. 27726
Dermatology
757-722-9961 ext. 14122/11810/14105
Diabetic Clinic/Nurse
757-722-9961 ext. 12675
Dialysis (Outpatient)
757-722-9961 ext. 12163
Dialysis
757-722-9961 ext. 12734/11470/14999
Dietitian
757-722-9961 ext. 12287
Dining Area
757-722-9961 ext. 12284
Dining (Central Tray Unit)
757-722-9961 ext. 12283
Domiciliary Evaluation
757-722-9961 ext. 11140/14129
Drug & Alcohol Rehabilitation
757-722-9961 ext. 12786
Driver/Rehab
757-722-9961 ext. 12202/12924
E-F
Echo/EKG
757-722-9961 ext. 13548
Education
757-722-9961 ext. 12577
Education Benefits
EEO (Dispute)
757-722-9961 ext. 12363
Emergency Room
757-722-9961 ext.13845/16072
Employee Health
757-722-9961 ext. 14527
ENT (Ear, Nose, Throat) Clinic
757-722-9961 ext. 1521/13188/15293
Engineering Maintenance
757-722-9961 ext. 13312/13321
Endocrinology
757-722-9961 ext. 11981/11982/11983
Endoscopy
757-722-9961 ext. 12399/11818
Enrollment/Eligibility
757-722-9961 ext. 14792/13235
ER Doctor
757-722-9961 ext. 16800/16072
Escort
757-722-9961 ext. 12638/12490
Eye Clinic
757-722-9961 ext. 11521/17500
Family Support
757-722-9961 ext. 13991
Financial Service Center (Payroll)
Fiscal
757-722-9961 ext. 11409
Fishing on Site
757-722-9961 ext. 13541
Flow Depot
757-722-9961 ext. 15002
Fraud, Waste& Abuse
Funds/Patient
757-722-9961 ext. 12176
G-I
Gastro
757-722-9961 ext. 11981/ 11982/ 11983
General Surgery
757-722-9961 ext. 15780
Geri Pact
757-722-9961 ext. 14246/11826
Geriatrics
757-722-9961 ext. 12766
Gulf War
Headstone & Marker
Hematology
757-722-9961 ext.12515
Home Base Primary Care
757-722-9961 ext. 13462/ 16182
Home Health
757-722-9961 ext. 13612
Home Oxygen
757-722-9961 ext. 13548
Home Sleep Monitor
757-722-9961 ext. 11981/ 11982/ 11983
Home Telehealth
757-722-9961 ext. 17053
Homeless Vet/HPAC
757-722-9961 ext. 13349/ 14417
Hospice/PCP
757-722-9961 ext. 12357/ 12354
Housekeeping
757-722-9961 ext. 12098/ 13610
HUD VASH
757-722-9961 ext. 12133/ 11209
Human Resources
757-722-9961 ext. 24007
ICU
757-722-9961 ext. 13565
Infectious Control
757-722-9961 ext. 12323
Infectious Disease
757-722-9961 ext. 11810
Infusion Clinic
757-722-9961 ext. 13288/ 13401
Inspector General
Interior Design
757-722-9961 ext. 12973
Interventional Pain
757-722-9961 ext. 13011/ 11807
IT/IRM
757-722-9961 ext. 13700
J-L
Justice Outreach
757-722-9961 ext. 14372
Keys
757-722-9961 ext. 12080/ 12041
Kinesiotherapy
757-722-9961 ext. 13575
Kitchen
757-722-9961 ext. 13614
Lab (Main Office)
757-722-9961 ext. 13555
- Blood Bank 757-722-9961 ext. 13559
- Chemistry 757-722-9961 ext. 13558
- Hematology 757-722-9961 ext. 12874
- Micro 757-722-9961 ext. 12881
Langley VA Clinic
1-757-225-7630 ext. 48243
77 Nealy Avenue, Hampton, VA 23665
Lab Outpatient
757-722-9961 ext. 12603
Laundry
757-722-9961 ext. 12258
Library/Medical
757-722-9961 ext. 13657
LIDS (Scrubs)
757-722-9961 ext. 17204/ 12857
Library/Patient
757-722-9961 ext. 12311
Load Dock
757-722-9961 ext. 12070/ 13648
Locksmith
757-722-9961 ext. 12041
Logistics
757-722-9961 ext. 17195
Low vision
757-722-9961 ext. 11273
M
Mailroom
757-722-9961 ext. 12555
Mammogram
757-722-9961 ext. 12322
Maintenance
757-722-9961 ext. 13313
Marriage Counseling
757-722-9961 ext. 13991
Mechanical Shop
757-722-9961 ext. 13014
Med Specialty Call Center
757-722-9961 ext. 17500
Medical Coding
757-722-9961 ext. 27527
Medical Foster Home
757-722-9961 ext. 13242
Medical Records
757-722-9961 ext. 12535
Medical Sub-Specialty
757-722-9961 ext. 17500
Med Spec Services (ADMIN)
757-722-9961 ext. 13535
Mental Health
757-722-9961 ext. 13584
Mental Health (Integrative)
757-722-9961 ext. 13742
Mission ACT
757-722-9961 ext. 16943
Military 2 VA
757-722-9961 ext. 14426
Morgue
757-722-9961 ext. 12092/ 12683
Motor Pool
757-722-9961 ext. 12092/ 12103
MOVE Clinic
757-722-9961 ext. 13615/ 13614/ 13658
MRI
757-722-9961 ext. 11690
Military Sexual Trauma Coordinator
757-722-9961 ext. 15914
My Healthy Vet
757-722-9961 ext. 13234/14968 National Line 1-877-327-0022
N-O
National Call Center for Homeless Veterans
National Pharmacy
Nephrology (Kidney)
757-722-9961 ext. 14924
Neurology
757-722-9961 ext. 11810/14105
New Patient Appointment
757-722-9961 ext. 14255/ 12795/ 11215/ 11935/ 14460
NOD (Nurse on Duty)
757-310-4153 ext. 11488
Norfolk Vet Center
6350 Center Dr. Building 5, Suite 100, Norfolk 23502
Nuclear Medicine
757-722-9961 ext. 12657/ 12662
Nurse Education
757-722-9961 ext. 13270/ 12839/ 12735/ 11206
Nurse Recruiter
757-722-9961 ext. 13291
Nutrition
757-722-9961 ext. 13615/ 11080/ 13614/ 13658
Nurse Manager Outpatient
757-722-9961 ext. 12605
Occupational Therapy
757-722-9961 ext. 13575
OEF/OIF
757-722-9961 ext. 14426
Oncology/Chemo
757-722-9961 ext. 12415/ 14442
Operating Room
757-722-9961 ext. 16120
Ophthalmology
757-722-9961 ext. 11521
Optical Shop
757-722-9961 ext. 11187/ 12831/ 19795
OPTIUM
Orthopedics
757-722-9961 ext. 11519
Outpatient Lab
757-722-9961 ext. 12603
Outpatient Surgery
757-722-9961 ext. 11519/ 12780/ 12062
P-Q
Pain Clinic
757-722-9961 ext. 17442/17246
Payroll
Pathology
757-722-9961 ext. 13555
Patient Advocate
757-722-9961 ext.13763
Patient Safety
757-722-9961 ext. 12503
Patient Transfer Coordinator
757-722-9961 ext. 14408
Peer Support
757-722-9961 ext. 15070
Pest Control
757-722-9961 ext. 13372
Pharmacy
757-722-9961 ext. 13111
- OUTPATIENT 757-722-9961 ext.16408
- INPATIENT 757-722-9961 ext. 12476/12854
- BILLING 1 (866) 393-1846
- CUSTOMER SERVICE 757-722-9961 ext.13111
Physical Medicine/Rehab
757-722-9961 ext.13575
Physical Therapy
757-722-9961 ext. 12974/13575
PIV Security/Cards
757-722-9961 ext. 11802/ 11800/ 11150/ 14790
Plastic Surgery
757-722-9961 ext. 11810/14105
Podiatry
757-722-9961 ext. 12780
Police
757-722-9961 ext. 13541/ 11801
Police Emergency Dispatch (Hampton)
757-722-9961 ext. 16911
Portsmouth VA Clinic/ Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC)
757-722-9961 ext. 15293
600 Crawford Street, The Crawford Building, Suites 300 and 400, Portsmouth, VA 23704
Pre-Opt
757-722-9961 ext. 12114/13725
Primary Care Clinics
757-722-9961 ext. 15293
- Mental Health 757-722-9961 ext. 13584
Privacy Officer
757-722-9961 ext. 13279
Psychology Rehab Recovery Center
757-722-9961 ext. 12010
Prosthetics
757-722-9961 ext.15776/ 12104/ 14913
Prime 1
757-722-9961 ext. 15291/ 11511/ 11826/ 11510
Prime 2
757-722-9961 ext. 11724/ 16197/ 17441
Prime 3 (Surgical)
- Orthopedics 757-722-9961 ext. 11519
- Podiatry 757-722-9961 ext. 12780
- Wound Care 757-722-9961 ext. 15780
Prime 4
757-722-9961 ext. 11516/12717/11837
Prime 5
757-722-9961 ext. 15901/ 15902/ 15903/ 15905
Prime 6
757-722-9961 ext.11513/ 11512
PTSD
757-722-9961 ext. 13584
Public Affairs
757-722-9961 ext. 15989
Pulmonary Clinic
757-722-9961 ext. 11981/ 11982/ 11983
Pulmonary Function Lab
757-722-9961 ext. 13548
PVL (Vascular)
757-722-9961 ext. 11982/ 11983
Quality Management
757-722-9961 ext. 13505
R-S
Radiology (X-Ray)
757-722-9961 ext. 13929
Receiving
757-722-9961 ext. 12070
Recreations
757-722-9961 ext. 13051
Release of Information
757-722-9961 ext. 12535
Residents Lounge
757-722-9961 ext. 12347
Respiratory Therapy
757-722-9961 ext. 12813/14035
Risk Management
757-722-9961 ext. 13039
RMS (Rehab Medicine)
757-722-9961 ext.13575
Roanoke Regional DAV
210 Franklin Rd. SE Apt. 808 Roanoke VA 24011
Roanoke Regional Office
210 Franklin Rd. SW Roanoke VA 24011
Safety Officer
757-722-9961 ext. 12085
SATP
757-722-9961 ext. 13607
Shop Till You Drop
757-722-9961 ext. 12456/12458
Speech
757-722-9961 ext.11298
Sleep Lab
757-722-9961 ext. 11981/11982/11983
Social Service
757-722-9961 ext. 18161/ 14142/ 18145/ 18176
SPD Central Sterile Process
757-722-9961 ext. 14581
SSA
757-722-9961 ext. 13053
Starbucks
757-722-9961 ext. 13325
Step Down
757-722-9961 ext. 13565/11037
Stress Lab
757-722-9961 ext. 13548
Substance Abuse
757-722-9961 ext. 12786
Suicide Prevention (After Hours)
1-800-273-8255 press 1 or 988 press 1
Suicide Prevention (During Hours)
757-722-9961 ext. 11490
Supply Chain Management
757-722-9961 ext. 14359/18204/11270
Surgery Services
757-722-9961 ext. 13620/11518
Shuttle
757-722-9961 ext. 12103
T-Z
Tele Health (HOME)
757-722-9961 ext. 17035
Telemetry
757-722-9961 ext. 11032
Tele Care Nurse (DAY)
757-722-9961 ext. 16060
Time keeper
757-722-9961 ext.15008
Town Hall Meeting
757-722-9961 ext. 13730
Travel
757-722-9961 ext. 15813/12176
- Patient 757-722-9961 ext.15813/12176/14346
- Employees 757-722-9961 ext.11409
Transfer Coordinator
757-722-9961 ext. 15002/14056
Transitional Management
757-722-9961 ext. 11426/11427
Triage Nurse
757-722-9961 ext. 17836
Ultrasound
757-722-9961 ext.12377
UNION
- AFGE 757-722-9961 ext. 12441/ 1-757-291-8922
- NAGE 757-722-9961 ext. 13684/14148
Urology
757-722-9961 ext. 12165
VA Benefits
Vascular
757-722-9961 ext. 12165/11807
Veteran Experience Center (On Site)
757-722-9961 ext. 12205/ 757-727-4706
Vet Justice Outreach
757-722-9961 ext. 14372
Vet Justice Org.
Virginia Beach VA Clinic/ Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC)
757-722-9961 ext. 21900
244 Clearfield Ave., Suite 401 Virginia Beach, Virginia 23462
Virginia Beach Vet Center
324 Southport Circle, Virginia Beach VA 23452
Virginia Housing Crisis Hotline
VISP/VIST Coordinator
757-722-9961 ext. 17070
VJO Outreach
757-722-9961 ext. 17734
- Incarcerated Vets 757-722-9961 ext. 12330/17742
Vocational Rehab
757-722-9961 ext. 13816
Volunteer Services
757-722-9961 ext. 13124
Vocera
757-722-9961 ext. 16200
VSO Representative Brian Fink
Warehouse
757-722-9961 ext. 12070/13648
Warfarin Clinic
757-722-9961 ext. 12633
- Anticoagulant 757-722-9961 ext. 12633
- Wheel Chair Repair 757-722-9961 ext. 14043/12240
Whole Health
Women's Clinic
757-722-9961 ext. 11017
Women's Mental Health
757-722-9961 ext. 14648
Work Orders/ Work control
757-722-9961 ext. 12080
Wound Clinic
757-722-9961 ext. 15780
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Hampton Healthcare System.
Phone: 757-722-9961, ext. 3730
Email: vhahampao@va.gov
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 757-722-9961, and ask for the administrator on duty.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Hampton VA Medical Center
Release of Information Office
100 Emancipation Dr.
Hampton, VA 23667
For questions about your request to VA Hampton
Phone: 757-722-9961
Additional FOIA request information
- See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at Coming soon!
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-event/
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax:
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018