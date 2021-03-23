DAV vans: Transportation for Veterans

About DAV services

DAV van resources work with county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans to and from Veteran health care centers for scheduled medical appointments.

These vans transport Veterans throughout Virginia. Each month, between 1,500 and 1,700 Veterans receive DAV transportation.

Arrange a ride

If you’d like to schedule a DAV van ride, contact the DAV or the Hospital Service Coordinator.

Disabled American Veterans

Map of Hampton campus

Phone: Coming soon!

Hours: Coming soon!

Hospital Service Coordinator

Building 37

Room 105

Phone: 757-728-3148

Hours: Coming soon!

Please note that DAV vans can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers (passengers who are able to move around without the driver’s help). For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.