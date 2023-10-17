Veterans Day Ceremony

Hampton VA Medical Center Director Dr. Taquisa K. Simmons cordially invites you to join the Hampton Veterans Affairs Medical Center as we celebrate all Veterans during our Annual Veterans Day Event on November 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.

The event, held near the waterfront of the Chesapeake Bay on the grounds of the medical center, is our opportunity to recognize all those who have served and reflect on the importance and magnitude of their commitment.