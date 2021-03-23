 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

.

Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA Hampton health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

Adriene Walker-Weste

Adriene Walker-Weste

Patient Advocate

VA Hampton health care

Phone: 757-722-9961, ext. 3763

Anthony_Wright

Anthony Wright

Patient Advocate, HAMVAMC

VA Hampton health care

Phone: 757-722-9961, ext. 3763

George M Clarke

George M. Clarke

Lead Patient Advocate, HAMVAMC

VA Hampton health care

Phone: 757-722-9961, ext. 3763

Olympia Leonard

Olympia Leonard

Patient Advocate

VA Hampton health care

Phone: 757-722-9961, ext. 3763

Care we provide at VA Hampton

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights
Last updated: