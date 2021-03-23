Returning service member care
VA Hampton health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.
Connect with a care coordinator
Julia M. Allaman MSN, PMHCNS, BC, RN
Transition Care Management Program Manager
VA Hampton health care
Phone: 757-722-9961, ext. 2809
Email: Julia.Allaman@va.gov
Transition Care Manager Case Manager
VA Hampton health care
Phone: 757-722-9961, ext. 1563
Email: Noel.Craig@va.gov
Transition Care Management Case Manager
VA Hampton health care
Phone: 757-722-9961, ext. 2616
Email: mary.lyons@va.gov
Transition Care Management Case Manager
VA Hampton health care
Phone: 757-722-9961, ext. 3361
Email: Devon.Rene@va.gov
Transition Care Management Patient Advocate
VA Hampton health care
Phone: 757 722-9961, ext. 1465
Email: Diane.Alvis@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Hampton
We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:
- Polytrauma care
- Rehabilitation
- Mental health care
- Counseling
- Family benefits counseling
- Referral assistance
Vet Centers
Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Center in Hampton provides counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.