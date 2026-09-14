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Portsmouth VA Clinic

The Portsmouth VA Clinic provides Veterans with clinical care services for the growing Veteran population in the Hampton Roads area.

Location and contact information

Address

600 Crawford Street, The Crawford Building, Suites 300 and 400
Portsmouth, VA 23704-3820

Phone numbers

Main phone: ,

VA health connect:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
PCBOC

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