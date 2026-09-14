Portsmouth VA Clinic
The Portsmouth VA Clinic provides Veterans with clinical care services for the growing Veteran population in the Hampton Roads area.
Location and contact information
Address
600 Crawford Street, The Crawford Building, Suites 300 and 400
Portsmouth, VA 23704-3820
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed