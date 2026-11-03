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News releases

News Releases for VA Hampton Healthcare System

  • October 15, 2026

    Hampton, VA – Hampton VA Healthcare System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

  • October 13, 2026

    October 13, 2026 – The Department of Veterans Affairs awarded $114,455 in grants to 2 community-based organizations in Virginia that provide adaptive sports programs.

  • September 29, 2026

    The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) awarded $2.1 million in grants to 8 grantees for Virginia community organizations that provide suicide prevention services to Veterans in Virginia

  • September 15, 2026

    The Department of Veterans Affairs today awarded $28,241,58 in grants to 17 community organizations to help Veterans in FY 2027 who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless in Virginia.

  • May 18, 2026

    Hampton VA Healthcare System announced today that it received a 4-star rating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating report.

  • March 5, 2026

    Fraud Alert for Veterans

  • February 18, 2026

    Hampton – Hampton VA Healthcare System today announced it has begun infrastructure upgrades to ensure safe and effective patient care.

  • September 5, 2025

    Hampton VA Health Care System announced today it has earned a four-star rating as part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) 2025 hospital quality ratings.

  • April 10, 2025

    The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is set to open a new Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

  • September 12, 2024

    Hampton VA Healthcare System Achieves 4-Star Rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services