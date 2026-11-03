News releases
News Releases for VA Hampton Healthcare System
October 15, 2026
Hampton, VA – Hampton VA Healthcare System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.
October 13, 2026
October 13, 2026 – The Department of Veterans Affairs awarded $114,455 in grants to 2 community-based organizations in Virginia that provide adaptive sports programs.
September 29, 2026
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) awarded $2.1 million in grants to 8 grantees for Virginia community organizations that provide suicide prevention services to Veterans in Virginia
September 15, 2026
The Department of Veterans Affairs today awarded $28,241,58 in grants to 17 community organizations to help Veterans in FY 2027 who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless in Virginia.
May 18, 2026
Hampton VA Healthcare System announced today that it received a 4-star rating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating report.
March 5, 2026
Fraud Alert for Veterans
February 18, 2026
Hampton – Hampton VA Healthcare System today announced it has begun infrastructure upgrades to ensure safe and effective patient care.
September 5, 2025
Hampton VA Health Care System announced today it has earned a four-star rating as part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) 2025 hospital quality ratings.
April 10, 2025
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is set to open a new Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Thursday, April 10, 2025.
September 12, 2024
Hampton VA Healthcare System Achieves 4-Star Rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services