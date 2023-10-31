Veteran's Health Administration Vocational Rehabilitation Services

Scope of Services

Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) is a recovery-oriented, vocational model in the continuum of the Veterans Health Administration's (VHA) work restoration services.

CWT/Transitional Work (TW). TW is a transitional therapeutic work program in VA Medical Centers or in the community to enable participants to gain work experience and work hardening skills while in CWT therapeutic rehabilitation treatment that will prepare Veteran participants for community employment.

CWT/Supported Employment (SE) follows the evidence-based Individual Placement and Support model of supported employment and provides Veterans with intensive support needs necessary ongoing support to secure and maintain meaningful, paid, competitive employment.

CWT/Community Based Employment Services (CBES) is a program that provides a range of job support services leading to direct placement in competitive employment for Veterans with mental health and/or physical disabilities who require support to obtain or maintain competitive work, and who do not have a clinically indicated need for CWT/TW or CWT/SE.

Vocational Assistance. A set of assessments, guidance, counseling or other related services that may be offered to groups or individuals. Services enable Veterans to realize skills, resources, and expectations needed to search for employment and successfully interviews for employment. Veterans served in Vocational Assistance do not have a need for TW staff to provide job search, job development or ongoing follow-up support.

These components are offered in the Southeastern Virginia seven cities of Tidewater Area and Northeastern North Carolina, in person, via telehealth or telephonically.