VOCATIONAL REHABILITATION SERVICES
VHA Voc Rehabilitation Services (VHA VR) is a component of the Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Service (PSR&RS), Office of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention, Department of Veterans Affairs within the Hampton VA Medical Center. Programs under VHA VR include Compensated Work Therapy/Transitional Work (CWT/TW), Compensated Work Therapy/Supported Employment (CWT/SE), Compensated Work Therapy/Supported Education (CWT/SEd), Compensated Work Therapy/Supported Self-Employment (CWT/SSE), Compensated work Therapy Community Based Employment Services (CWT/CBES), and Vocational Assistance.
Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) is a recovery-oriented, vocational model in the continuum of the Veterans Health Administration's (VHA) work restoration services.
CWT/Transitional Work (TW). TW is a transitional therapeutic work program in VA Medical Centers or in the community to enable participants to gain work experience and work hardening skills while in CWT therapeutic rehabilitation treatment that will prepare Veteran participants for community employment.
CWT/Supported Employment (SE) follows the evidence-based Individual Placement and Support model of supported employment and provides Veterans with intensive support needs necessary ongoing support to secure and maintain meaningful, paid, competitive employment.
CWT/Community Based Employment Services (CBES) is a program that provides a range of job support services leading to direct placement in competitive employment for Veterans with mental health and/or physical disabilities who require support to obtain or maintain competitive work, and who do not have a clinically indicated need for CWT/TW or CWT/SE.
Vocational Assistance. A set of assessments, guidance, counseling or other related services that may be offered to groups or individuals. Services enable Veterans to realize skills, resources, and expectations needed to search for employment and successfully interviews for employment. Veterans served in Vocational Assistance do not have a need for TW staff to provide job search, job development or ongoing follow-up support.
These components are offered in the Southeastern Virginia seven cities of Tidewater Area and Northeastern North Carolina, in person, via telehealth or telephonically.
Physical Address
VA Medical Center Name: Hampton VA Medical Center
100 Emancipation Dr.
Hampton
VA Zip: 23667
VHR VR Hampton VAMC Staff
Debra Christian-Grandy, Chief, Vocational Rehabilitation Service
Isabel Denson, Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist, Compensated Work Therapy
Renee Bonneau, Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist, Compensated Work Therapy
Tiffany Donahue, Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist, Supported Employment
Robert Jones, Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist, Supported Employment
Kathy Herring, Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist, Community Based Employment Service
Raymond Price, Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist, Community Based Employment Service
Holly Starks, Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist, Supported Employment
Contact
Primary Contact: VR Chief, Ms. Debra Christian-Grandy
Program Telephone Number: 757-722-9961 Ext: 2326
Days and Hours of Operation
Monday through Friday, 7:00 am to 4:30 pm
Please visit the Vocational Rehabilitation service Job Board for job listings in a location in our catchment area
