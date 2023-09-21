Charles George VA Medical Center Psychology Internship Program

ADDITIONAL ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA FOR INTERNSHIP

Internship applicants also must meet these criteria to be considered for any VA Psychology Internship Program:

Doctoral student in good standing at an American Psychological Association (APA) or Canadian Psychological Association (CPA) accredited graduate program in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined psychology or Psychological Clinical Science Accreditation System (PCSAS) accredited program in Clinical Science. Persons with a doctorate in another area of psychology who meet the APA or CPA criteria for respecialization training in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined Psychology are also eligible. Approved for internship status by graduate program training director.

For additional information about eligibility criteria please visit: Resources for Health Professions Trainees Coming to VA | Eligibility and Forms - Office of Academic Affiliations

The Charles George VA Psychology Internship Program requires documentation of 500 hours of completed AAPI Doctoral Intervention/Assessment Hours. Experience gained outside of the doctoral program can be considered if supervision was provided by a licensed mental health professional. Projected hours cannot be counted in the 500 hour total. In addition, the applicant will ideally have clear assessment skills in administration, scoring and integrated assessment report writing (10 integrated reports) or documented evidence of these required skills. The applicant should have educational training and/or practicum experience in commonly used diagnostic instruments such as the MMPI-2-RF/MMPI-3, PAI, and Wechsler scales.

*** Health Professions Trainees (HPTs) are appointed as temporary employees of the Department of Veterans Affairs. As such, HPTs are subject to laws, policies, and guidelines posted for VA staff members. There are infrequent times in which this guidance can change during a training year which may create new requirements or responsibilities for HPTs. If employment requirements change during the course of a training year, HPTs will be notified of the change and impact as soon as possible and options provided. The VA Training Director will provide you with the information you need to understand the requirement and reasons for the requirement in timely manner.***

As an equal opportunity training program, this internship welcomes and strongly encourages applicants from all qualified candidates, regardless of racial, ethnic, religious, sexual orientation, disability or minority status.

Application Requests

The Charles George (Asheville) VA Psychology Internship Program uses the APPIC Application for Psychology Internships (AAPI) available at the APPIC website (www.appic.org). Requests for information beyond what is described in this web site may be made by email to: Lauren.Milner@va.gov

Applications

Each applicant is required to submit standard electronic online AAPI application materials including the following:

Cover letter indicating intent to apply to the internship program and internship training interests

Completed APPIC Application for Psychology Internships (AAPI)

Curriculum Vita

Three letters of evaluation from individuals familiar with recent academic and clinical performance. At least one letter of evaluation should be from a clinical supervisor with direct knowledge of the applicant’s clinical skills

Official transcripts of all psychology graduate training

All materials must be available no later than November 1, 2023.