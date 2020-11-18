 Skip to Content

Harrisburg Vet Center

1500 North Second Street
Suite 2
Harrisburg, PA 17102

Harrisburg Vet Center from 2nd St. and Reily

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Harrisburg Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Harrisburg Vet Center - York County

York County Veterans Affairs Office
2401 Pleasant Valley Road, Suite 101
York, PA 17402

Harrisburg Vet Center, York Community Access Point

Baltimore Mobile Vet Center

MVC 858 Baltimore Vet Center

