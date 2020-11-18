Locations

Main location

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Harrisburg Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Harrisburg Vet Center - York County Located at York County Veterans Affairs Office 2401 Pleasant Valley Road, Suite 101 York, PA 17402 Directions on Google Maps Phone 717-782-3954

Baltimore Mobile Vet Center Phone 410-764-9400

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.