VA healthcare
With VA healthcare, you’re covered for regular checkups with your primary care provider and appointments with specialists (like cardiologists, gynecologists, and mental health providers). You can access services like home health and geriatric (elder) care. And you can get medical equipment, prosthetics, and prescriptions. Apply for and manage the healthcare benefits you’ve earned.
Help for Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless
We can help you find safe shelter, support, and long-term housing.
Get VA healthcare
Learn how VA healthcare works and which Veterans healthcare services we cover.
Find out if you’re eligible for Veterans healthcare benefits and how priority groups work.
Learn how to prepare and apply for VA healthcare online, by phone, by mail, or in person.
Start your Veterans healthcare application now.
Find out when to expect a decision on your application, and what to do next.
Are you getting medical care outside the U.S. for a service-connected condition? Find out how the Foreign Medical Program works and how to register.
Find out if you qualify for VA medical benefits as a spouse, surviving spouse, dependent child, or caregiver.
Find out if you’re eligible for discounted private dental insurance for Veterans and family members. And learn how to enroll in a plan that best meets your needs.
Manage your health and benefits
More information and resources
View our current copay rates for different types of care, tests, and medications.
Find out how to access VA mental health services for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST), depression, grief, anxiety, and other needs.
Find out how to get care for specific needs (like women’s health), and learn about service-related health concerns you should be aware of (like Agent Orange-related diseases or Camp Lejeune water contamination).
Learn about health concerns linked to exposures during military service. Learn about the special VA health registries you can join that document Veterans’ exposure to Agent Orange, depleted uranium, ionizing radiation, airborne hazards, and other hazardous materials.
Explore VA programs to help you get and stay healthy in both body and mind.
If you’re enrolled in VA healthcare, find out how you may be able to receive care from a provider in your local community through community care.
Learn how your income affects your VA healthcare eligibility and costs. And find out if you may be eligible for free or reduced cost healthcare based on your income.
Find out what you need to know about the Affordable Care Act and what it means for Veterans.
Check if you can be a part of this voluntary research study to better understand the role genes play in our health.
Get information about your VA facility, like how quickly you can be seen and what other Veterans say about their experiences.
Review your basic rights and responsibilities when you receive care at a VA health facility or live in a VA community living center.