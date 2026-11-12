VA healthcare

With VA healthcare, you’re covered for regular checkups with your primary care provider and appointments with specialists (like cardiologists, gynecologists, and mental health providers). You can access services like home health and geriatric (elder) care. And you can get medical equipment, prosthetics, and prescriptions. Apply for and manage the healthcare benefits you’ve earned.

Help for Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless We can help you find safe shelter, support, and long-term housing. Get help if you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless

Get VA healthcare















Manage your health and benefits

















