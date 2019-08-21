VA health care
With VA health care, you’re covered for regular checkups with your primary care provider and appointments with specialists (like cardiologists, gynecologists, and mental health providers). You can access Veterans health care services like home health and geriatric (elder) care, and you can get medical equipment, prosthetics, and prescriptions. Find out how to apply for and manage the health care benefits you've earned.
How do I get help if I'm homeless or at risk of becoming homeless?
We offer many programs and services that may help—including free health care and, in some cases, free limited dental care. We can also help you connect with resources in your community, like homeless shelters or faith-based organizations.
Find the support you need:
- Call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at (877-424-3838) for help 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You’ll talk privately with a trained VA counselor for free.
- Contact your nearest VA medical center and ask to talk with the VA social worker. If you're a female Veteran, ask for the Women Veterans Program Manager.
Find the nearest VA medical center
Talk with someone right now:
If you're a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.
Chat online with a trained VA staff member
Get VA health care
-
About VA health benefits
Learn how VA health care works and which Veterans health care services we cover.
-
Eligibility
Find out if you’re eligible for Veterans health care benefits and how priority groups work.
-
How to apply
Get instructions for how to prepare and apply for VA health care online, by phone, by mail, or in person.
-
Apply online (VA Form 10-10EZ)
Start your Veterans health care application now.
-
After you apply
Find out when to expect a decision on your application, and what to do next.
-
Family and caregiver health benefits
See if you qualify for VA medical benefits as a spouse, surviving spouse, dependent child, or caregiver.
Manage your health and benefits
-
Refill and track your VA prescriptions
Order a prescription refill and track your shipment online.
-
Use VA Secure Messaging
Communicate privately with your VA health care team through Secure Messaging.
-
Schedule and view your VA appointments
Find out how to schedule an appointment by phone, online, or through Secure Messaging.
-
View your VA lab and test results
View, download, and print your labs and test results.
-
Order hearing aid batteries and prosthetic socks
Order these items online for home delivery.
-
Get your VA medical records (also called "VA Blue Button")
Set up your personal health record and download reports to share with your VA and non-VA doctors.
-
Update your health benefits information (VA Form 10-10EZR)
Update your personal, financial, or insurance information after you’re enrolled in the VA health care program.
-
Pay your VA copay bill
Pay your VA copay securely online, by phone or mail, or in person—and find out what to do if you're struggling to make payments.
-
Check your appeal status
Track the status of an open VA health care appeal.
-
Get VA travel pay (reimbursement)
Find out how to apply for reimbursement for your travel to a VA health facility.
More information and resources
-
VA health care copay rates
View our current copay rates for different types of care, tests, and medications.
-
Mental health services
Find out how to access VA mental health services for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST), depression, grief, anxiety, and other needs.
-
Specific health needs and conditions
Find out how to get care for specific needs (like women's health), and learn about service-related health concerns you should be aware of (like Agent Orange-related diseases or Camp Lejeune water contamination).
-
Chemical or hazardous material exposure
Learn about health concerns linked to exposures during military service. Learn about the special VA health registries you can join that document Veterans' exposure to Agent Orange, depleted uranium, ionizing radiation, airborne hazards, and other hazardous materials.
-
Veterans programs for health and wellness
Explore VA programs to help you get and stay healthy in both body and mind.
-
Community care
If you’re enrolled in VA health care, find out how you may be able to receive care from a provider in your local community through community care.
-
The Affordable Care Act (ACA) and your VA health care coverage
Find out what you need to know about the Affordable Care Act and what it means for Veterans.
-
The Million Veteran Program
See if you can be a part of this voluntary research study to better understand the role genes play in our health.
-
Access and quality in VA health care
Get information about your VA facility, like how quickly you can be seen and what other Veterans say about their experiences.
-
Patient rights and responsibilities
Read about your basic rights and responsibilities when you receive care at a VA health facility or live in a VA community living center.