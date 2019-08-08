Your health care costs

You may need to pay a fixed amount for some types of care, tests, and medications you receive from a VA health care provider or an approved community health care provider to treat conditions not related to your service. This is called a copay (short for "copayment").

Whether or not you'll need to pay copays—and how much you'll pay—depends on your disability rating, income level, military service record, and which of our 8 priority groups we assign you to when you enroll in VA health care. For example, if you have a service-connected condition that we've rated at 50% or more disabling or that we've determined makes you unable to work (called unemployable), or if you've received a Medal of Honor, we'll assign you to priority group 1 and you won't pay copays for any types of care, tests, or medications.

If you haven't applied for VA health care yet, you can review VA health care eligibility requirements or use our Health Benefits Explorer tool to see what your copays may be if you enroll.

