VA Dental Insurance Program (VADIP)

About VA Dental Insurance Program benefits and how to enroll

Why might I want to buy private dental insurance through VADIP as a Veteran?

While some Veterans enrolled in VA healthcare are eligible for free dental care from our providers, many are not. Others may be eligible for free care for some, but not all, of their dental needs.

If you’re not eligible for free VA dental care, VADIP can help you buy private dental insurance at a reduced cost.

If you’re eligible for free VA care for some of your dental needs, you can buy a VADIP plan if you want added dental insurance. Signing up for VADIP won’t affect your ability to get free VA dental care.

What types of dental care does VADIP cover, and how much will it cost?

VADIP plans cover many common dental procedures. These may include:

Diagnostic services

Preventive dental care

Root canals and other services to manage oral health problems and restore function (called endodontic or restorative services)

Dental surgery

Emergency dental care

The costs for your coverage will depend on the insurance company and plan you choose.

Based on your plan, you’ll pay:

The full insurance premium for each individual on your plan

Any required copays when you get care

Read coverage details and compare VADIP plans and premium rates:

Learn about Delta Dental coverage on the Delta Dental website

Learn about MetLife coverage on the MetLife website

How do I enroll in a VADIP plan?

Once you’ve chosen a Delta Dental or MetLife VADIP plan, you can enroll in 1 of these 3 ways:

Option 1: Online

Option 2: By mail

To enroll in Delta Dental by mail, you’ll need to download the VADIP enrollment application on the Delta Dental website.

Get the VADIP enrollment application on the Delta Dental website

Send your completed application to this address:

Delta Dental of California

Federal Government Programs

PO Box 537007

Sacramento, CA 95853-7007

To enroll in MetLife by mail, you’ll need to download the VADIP enrollment application on the MetLife website.

Get the VADIP enrollment application on the MetLife website

Send your completed application to this address:

MetLife

Recordkeeping & Enrollment Services

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company

PO Box 14149

Lexington, KY 40512-4149

Option 3: By phone

To enroll in Delta Dental, call .

To enroll in MetLife, call .

After you enroll, you can also use your insurance provider’s website to manage your plan and benefits online.

I enrolled in the VADIP pilot program. Do I need to enroll again?

Yes. The VADIP pilot program ran from 2013 to 2017.

If you were covered during that time, you’ll need to enroll again to get new coverage. You should know that some of the plan options and fees may have changed.

What if I have more questions?

For questions about Delta Dental, call 855-370-3303.

For questions about MetLife, call 888-310-1681.