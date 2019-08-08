VA Dental Insurance Program (VADIP)

You may be eligible for VADIP if either of the below descriptions are true for you.



One of these must be true. You're:

A Veteran who's enrolled in VA health care, or

The current or surviving spouse or dependent child of a Veteran or service member, and you're enrolled in the Civilian Health and Medical Program of the VA (CHAMPVA)

Note: Insurance carriers may offer separate coverage options for dependents who aren't CHAMPVA beneficiaries.

VADIP provides coverage throughout the United States and its territories, including Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.