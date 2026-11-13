VA Dental Insurance Program (VADIP)
The VA Dental Insurance Program (VADIP) offers discounted private dental insurance for Veterans and family members who meet certain requirements. Find out if you’re eligible, and how to enroll in a plan that meets your needs and budget.
Am I eligible for the VA Dental Insurance Program?
You may be eligible for VADIP if you meet 1 of these requirements.
One of these must be true:
- You’re a Veteran who’s enrolled in VA healthcare, or
- You’re the current or surviving spouse or dependent child of a Veteran or service member, and you’re enrolled in the Civilian Health and Medical Program of the VA (CHAMPVA)
Here's what to know:
- VADIP provides coverage throughout the United States and its territories, including Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.
- VADIP started as a temporary program. It’s now a permanent VA program with no end date.
- Insurance carriers may offer separate coverage options for dependents who aren’t CHAMPVA beneficiaries.
- Coverage begins on the first day of the month after we receive and accept your VADIP application and 1-month premium prepayment.
About VA Dental Insurance Program benefits and how to enroll
Why might I want to buy private dental insurance through VADIP as a Veteran?
While some Veterans enrolled in VA healthcare are eligible for free dental care from our providers, many are not. Others may be eligible for free care for some, but not all, of their dental needs.
If you’re not eligible for free VA dental care, VADIP can help you buy private dental insurance at a reduced cost.
If you’re eligible for free VA care for some of your dental needs, you can buy a VADIP plan if you want added dental insurance. Signing up for VADIP won’t affect your ability to get free VA dental care.
What types of dental care does VADIP cover, and how much will it cost?
VADIP plans cover many common dental procedures. These may include:
- Diagnostic services
- Preventive dental care
- Root canals and other services to manage oral health problems and restore function (called endodontic or restorative services)
- Dental surgery
- Emergency dental care
The costs for your coverage will depend on the insurance company and plan you choose.
Based on your plan, you’ll pay:
- The full insurance premium for each individual on your plan
- Any required copays when you get care
Read coverage details and compare VADIP plans and premium rates:
Learn about Delta Dental coverage on the Delta Dental website
Learn about MetLife coverage on the MetLife website
How do I enroll in a VADIP plan?
Once you’ve chosen a Delta Dental or MetLife VADIP plan, you can enroll in 1 of these 3 ways:
Option 1: Online
Option 2: By mail
To enroll in Delta Dental by mail, you’ll need to download the VADIP enrollment application on the Delta Dental website.
Get the VADIP enrollment application on the Delta Dental website
Send your completed application to this address:
Delta Dental of California
Federal Government Programs
PO Box 537007
Sacramento, CA 95853-7007
To enroll in MetLife by mail, you’ll need to download the VADIP enrollment application on the MetLife website.
Get the VADIP enrollment application on the MetLife website
Send your completed application to this address:
MetLife
Recordkeeping & Enrollment Services
Metropolitan Life Insurance Company
PO Box 14149
Lexington, KY 40512-4149
Option 3: By phone
To enroll in Delta Dental, call
To enroll in MetLife, call
After you enroll, you can also use your insurance provider’s website to manage your plan and benefits online.
I enrolled in the VADIP pilot program. Do I need to enroll again?
Yes. The VADIP pilot program ran from 2013 to 2017.
If you were covered during that time, you’ll need to enroll again to get new coverage. You should know that some of the plan options and fees may have changed.
What if I have more questions?
For questions about Delta Dental, call 855-370-3303.
For questions about MetLife, call 888-310-1681.