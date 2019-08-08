Health care for spouses, dependents, and family caregivers

If you’re the spouse, surviving spouse, dependent child, or family caregiver of a Veteran or service member, you may qualify for health care benefits. In certain cases, you may also qualify for health care benefits due to a disability related to your Veteran’s service. Find out if you qualify and how to apply.

TRICARE

If you’re the family member of an active-duty, retired, or deceased service member, National Guard Soldier, Reservist, or Medal of Honor recipient, you may qualify for the TRICARE program.

TRICARE provides comprehensive health coverage, including health plans, prescription medicines, dental plans, and programs for people with special needs. The Department of Defense’s Defense Health Agency manages this program.

Find out if you qualify for TRICARE and how to apply

The Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA)

Are you the current or surviving spouse or child of a Veteran with disabilities or a service member who died in the line of duty? If you don’t qualify for TRICARE, you may be able to get health insurance through CHAMPVA. Through this program, we cover the cost of some of your health care services and supplies. This is called cost sharing.

Find out if you qualify for CHAMPVA and how to apply

The Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers

If you’re a family member caring for a Veteran with disabilities who was injured in the line of duty on or after September 11, 2001, you may qualify for health care benefits and other caregiver support through the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers.

Find out if you qualify for this program and how to apply

The Camp Lejeune Family Member Program

Did you live at U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune or Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) in North Carolina with an active-duty Veteran who was your spouse or parent? If you lived in either of these places for at least 30 cumulative days from August 1953 through December 1987, you may have had contact with contaminants in the drinking water there. Scientific and medical evidence has shown an association between exposure to these contaminants and the development of certain diseases later on. If you now have one of the related conditions, you may qualify for health care benefits through VA.

Find out if you qualify for this program and how to apply

The Spina Bifida Health Care Benefits Program

If you’re the biological child of a Korean or Vietnam War Veteran and you’ve been diagnosed with spina bifida, you may qualify for disability benefits, including health care benefits.

Find out if you qualify and how to apply

The Children of Women Vietnam Veterans Health Care Benefits Program

If you’re the biological child of a woman Vietnam War Veteran and you’ve been diagnosed with certain birth defects, you may qualify for VA health care benefits. These benefits may help pay for services needed to treat your covered birth defect and related medical conditions.

Find out if you qualify and how to apply

Pharmacy benefits

If you qualify for CHAMPVA or the Spina Bifida or Children of Women Vietnam Veterans programs, you can get prescription benefits through your local pharmacy or through our Meds by Mail program.

Learn more about pharmacy benefits