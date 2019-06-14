Veterans health issues related to service history
Certain health concerns may be more likely to affect Veterans who served in a specific time and place. Find out which health concerns you should be aware of depending on when and where you served.
Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan
October 7, 2001 – present
Iraq War—Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation New Dawn
March 19, 2003 – December 15, 2011
Gulf War—Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm
August 2, 1990 – present
Cold War Era
1945 – 1991
Vietnam War
November 1, 1965 – April 30, 1975
Korean War
June 25, 1950 – July 27, 1953
World War II
September 1, 1939 – September 2, 1945