Veterans health issues related to service era
Certain health concerns may be more likely to affect Veterans who served in a specific time and place. Find out which health concerns you should be aware of depending on when and where you served.
Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan
October 7, 2001 to present
Learn about health issues related to Operation Enduring Freedom
Iraq War—Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation New Dawn
March 19, 2003 to December 15, 2011
Learn about health issues related to the Iraq War
Gulf War—Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm
August 2, 1990 to present
Learn about health issues related to the Gulf War
Cold War Era
1945 to 1991
Learn about health issues related to the Cold War Era
Vietnam War
November 1, 1965 to April 30, 1975
Learn about health issues related to the Vietnam War
Korean War
June 25, 1950 to July 27, 1953
Learn about health issues related to the Korean War
World War II
September 1, 1939 to September 2, 1945