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Veterans health issues related to service era

Certain health concerns may be more likely to affect Veterans who served in a specific time and place. Find out which health concerns you should be aware of depending on when and where you served.

Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan

October 7, 2001 to present

Learn about health issues related to Operation Enduring Freedom

Iraq War—Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation New Dawn

March 19, 2003 to December 15, 2011

Learn about health issues related to the Iraq War

Gulf War—Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm

August 2, 1990 to present

Learn about health issues related to the Gulf War

Cold War Era

1945 to 1991

Learn about health issues related to the Cold War Era

Vietnam War

November 1, 1965 to April 30, 1975

Learn about health issues related to the Vietnam War

Korean War

June 25, 1950 to July 27, 1953

Learn about health issues related to the Korean War

World War II

September 1, 1939 to September 2, 1945

Learn about health issues related to World War II

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