Veteran suicide prevention

If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.

Here’s how you can connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder, anytime day or night:

Call 988 and select 1

Text 838255

Start a confidential chat

If you have hearing loss, call TTY:

You can also take these actions: